October 12, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mount Everest: They find the foot of a legendary mountaineer who disappeared 100 years ago

Mount Everest: They find the foot of a legendary mountaineer who disappeared 100 years ago

Phyllis Ward October 12, 2024 5 min read

Image source, Jimmy Chen

photo caption, A team led by Jimmy Chin discovered a sock embroidered with the name “AC Irvine”, along with a shoe, on the central Rongbuk Glacier, below the north face of Mount Everest.

  • author, Tessa Wong and Flora Drury
  • Author title, BBC News

That was the call the family of the young British mountaineer who disappeared on Mount Everest 100 years ago had given up hope of receiving.

Last month, a team of mountaineers filmed a documentary about… National Geographic He found a shoe that had been preserved there and appeared when the ice melted in a glacier.

It is believed that this shoe belongs to… Andrew Comyn “Sandy” IrvineWho disappeared while attempting to climb Mount Everest in June 1924 with his partner, George Mallory.

Moreover, it can help solve them One of the greatest secrets of mountaineering:If they both manage to become the first people to reach the summit of Everest 29 years ago Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay They will reach the top.

