Motagua was played vs. Life in Marcelo Tinoco de Danli on the second date of closing of 2022!

2022-01-23
Minute by Minute of Life Vs. motagua
the outside! Shot by Alexandre Aguilar and that goes up. Life also starts trying to do damage at the 8th minute.
near! Juan Delgado’s shot from the front which Roberto “Bebo” Lopez has without problems. Motagua tests per minute 3.
Start game! Motagua vs. Life at Marcelo Tinoco Stadium in Danley.
3:55PM Clubs jump on the grass of Marcelo Tinoco. Honor the defender and the start of the match is about to begin.
3:50 pm The clubs are already in the dressing room. Defender Juan Pablo Montes will today receive a tribute to the 400 games he has played in the National League.
3:36PM Coconut players getting ready to warm up. Both teams will be ending their pre-competition work soon.
3:29 p.m. The Motagua and Vida teams are already getting ready. Dicas plays today as a central defender.
Eleventh of Motagua: Jonathan Roger, Wesley Decas, Osmer Gonzalez, Marcelo Santos, Omar Elvir, Juan Delgado, Ivan Lopez, Diego Oske, Roberto Moreira, Angel Tejeda, and Franco Olego. DT Diego Vazquez.
eleven years old: Roberto Lopez, Edwin Palacios, Denis Melendez, Juan Pablo Montes, Michael Osorio, Sergio Peña, Roger Sander, Marvin Bernardez, Alexandre Aguilar, Anthony Garcia and Rafael Agamez. DT: Fernando Mira.
3 o’clock Welcome to Minute by Minute of the Life vs. Motagua at Siebino Stadium.
