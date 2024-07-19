Most important crocodile discovery in 20 years: More than 100 eggs of endangered species found

“The area is a prime habitat for wild crocodiles,” a statement from Fauna & Flora (AP) said.

A group of environmentalists in Cambodia 106 eggs discovered crocodile Siamese in a wildlife sanctuary in the western Asian countrycalled the Cardamom National Park. This discovery is the largest in the past 20 years and offers new hope for the survival of this endangered species.

according to AFPA statement issued by the Ministries of Agriculture and Environment, in cooperation with the Animal and Plant Conservation Group, said:This discovery indicates that the area is a prime habitat for wild crocodiles, offering hope for the recovery of the species.“

The eggs were discovered in Al Hail National Park in May. Between June 27 and 30, 60 of them managed to hatch.According to the same statement issued by the ministries and the conservation group.

news agency Evie He also highlighted the statement made by the Director of Animals and Plants, Pablo Sinovas:The recent discovery of wild nests underscores the vital importance of protecting this area.“

“With only a few hundred individuals living freely,” he added, The hatching of 60 new crocodiles is a huge boost.“

The small reptiles and the area were under the protection of wildlife rangers at Cardamom National Park. Continuous monitoring and protection of these nests is crucial to ensure that newborns survive in their natural environment.

The Siamese crocodile, scientifically known as Crocodylus siamensis, was once widespread in Southeast Asia, but is now It is listed as critically endangered by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Pablo Sinovas of Fauna & Flora: “The discovery confirms the vital importance of protecting this area” (EFE/© Hor Leng / Fauna & Flora)

In the 1990s, These species have practically disappeared due to overfishing.Habitat destruction and crossing with other crocodile species. This helps measure the importance of these new eggs found.

There are only an estimated 1,000 Siamese crocodiles left in the wild.including more than 300 in Cambodia. In 2017, six eggs were found in the Sre Ampel area of ​​Koh Kong province during a search for traces and signs of the reptiles.

In September 2021, Conservationists found eight cubs in a river at the Serebuk Wildlife Sanctuary.In eastern Cambodia, raising hopes that the species could survive in the wild. AFP.

Minister of Environment of Cambodia Ing Sovalithexpressed according to AFP:Siamese crocodiles play an important role in the ecosystem. The discovery of five nets that were able to incubate 60 eggs reflects that Al Hail National Park is considered a safe and suitable habitat for this species.

Sinovas insisted in the statement on that. The importance of cooperation between national institutions to secure the natural environmentEspecially since he believes it is of utmost importance at a time when biodiversity in the region is in significant decline.

Despite conservation efforts, These species still face many challenges: poaching for skin and meatas well as the destruction of their environment, still pose significant threats.

The discovery of 106 eggs and the successful hatching of 60 of them represents a major advance in Siamese crocodile conservation efforts.”The fact that we were able to help these crocodiles recover and see this achievement in reproduction is very significant.Sinovas added in the statement.

International community of environmentalists and scientists We will continue to monitor the situation and work collaboratively to ensure these Siamese crocodiles thrive. In its natural environment.