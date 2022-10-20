Morocco participated in the opening of the Economic Sciences Research Conference at UNSa

Lieutenant Governor Antonio Morocco Participated in the opening ceremony of the second edition of the Conference on Research in Economic Sciences, which is being held within the framework of the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of the National University of Salta.

The event, organized by the Faculty of Economics, Legal and Social Sciences, contains the following thematic themes: Accounting, Auditing, Taxation, Management, Economics, Law and topics cross-sectional to Cs. Economic (education, social responsibility, judicial proceedings, history, etc.).

At the inauguration the Vice-Governor was accompanied by the President of the University, Daniel Hoyos; To the Dean of the Faculty of Economic, Legal and Social Sciences, Miguel Nina; the former brigadier general Victor ClarosUniversity authorities, researchers, professors and students.

“Saltanius should feel proud of the university we have,” Marroquín said during the opening ceremony.

In his speech, the lieutenant highlighted the role of the university in its connection with society and the spread of knowledge. He added that “research generates knowledge, and knowledge allows continuous renewal and the generation of more and better mechanisms to solve society’s problems and challenges.”

Finally, Morocco conveyed to the attendees the greetings of Governor Gustavo Sainz and the regional government’s support for these valuable days for the academic community.

In turn, Rector Hoyos emphasized that the role of the university has changed over the centuries, as it moved from limiting to teaching to adding research, and finally in this century adding knowledge transfer.

“As a university we have to insert ourselves into the Argentine scientific system, adding our researchers. That is why we will work to ensure that all our faculties have doctoral schools,” emphasized the rector.