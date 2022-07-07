More than 37,000 customers left without power after 10 substations outage in Caguas

More than 37,000 customers from Loma Energy The company responsible for the transmission and distribution system for Puerto Rico’s electrical system confirmed that they lost power this morning after 10 substations in the Caguas region went out of service.

The outage occurred around 7:20 a.m. and the company did not say it had restored service to substations until 9:36 a.m.

This broker checks if the number of clients without service has decreased, but the entity web portal was not working despite multiple attempts.

new day Wait for an interview with a LUMA Energy spokesperson to find out the reasoning behind this regional blackout.

The subscribers most affected were those living in Gurabo and Caguas. Other cities that did not have electricity, according to the report of users on social networks, were Añasco, Yabucoa, San Lorenzo, Carolina and Guinabo.

“We reported outages of ten substations in the Caguas region. LUMA crews are working to restore service to all customers as quickly as possible. As we’ve updated the information, we’ll share it with you,” the consortium tweeted.

The LUMA Energy portal at 8:15 a.m. showed that there were 37,690 customers without power, most of them in the Caguas area.

Failures happen after only days More than 41,000 customers lost electrical service During a rain event related to the passage of a tropical wave over the island.