More than 2,200 flights have been canceled in the US due to bad weather

(CNN) — With much of the United States still reeling from a nearly week-long winter storm, flight cancellations and delays and other transportation problems continue to pile up on Christmas Day.

According to flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 2,200 flights into or out of the United States had been canceled as of 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Almost 5,800 flights that could still take off were delayed. Christmas Day is traditionally a light day for passenger flights.

As a testament to the storm’s size and impact, it was an airport in the south that was hit hard by midday on Christmas Day.

Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport (ATL), the busiest airport in the world, has the most cancellations and delays.

Number 2, Denver International Airport, was more than 1,000 miles away in the Rocky Mountains.

Denver International Airport had a sense of humor throughout the stressful event. Posting a tweet An airport employee appeared to play “Jingle Bells” on a violin. The 3:30 a.m. MT temperature at Denver International Airport was already above freezing at 8°C (46°F).

In hard-hit Western New York, things were even worse for comedy.

Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) Tweeted Fully closed until 11am on Tuesday, December 27, originally scheduled to close at 11am on Monday

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature at BUF at 3:00 PM ET was 20°F (-7°C) with snow falling and winds of 38 km/h.

Hard week to fly

The massive storm’s arrival was not timely for travelers, who began pushing Christmas week flight numbers toward pre-pandemic levels.

According to FlightAware, a total of 3,487 flights were canceled on Christmas Eve. Friday was the worst day, with 5,934 cancellations, followed by nearly 2,700 cancellations on Thursday.

The eastern two-thirds of the country is forecast to moderate this winter mega-storm by Monday. As of 12:15 p.m. ET, there were only 153 suspension cancellations on Monday.

Bus and train service

On Saturday night, Greyhound released his post Recent bus service disruptionsIt focused on routes to and from Buffalo and Syracuse in New York.

If you take the Greyhound bus, you can Click on Click here for the latest information about your bus.

The Last service alert Amtrak released Friday. Bad weather “has caused Amtrak to have many service and cancellations between now and Sunday, Dec. 25,” he said.

Affected customers will be able to travel on trains departing on the same day or on a different day, the railway company said. If you want Click here For the latest Amtrak service alerts about delays or @AmtrakAlerts on Twitter.

CNN’s Daniel Weiner-Broner and Rebecca Rice contributed to this report.