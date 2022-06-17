June 17, 2022

More than 1,700 flights were canceled in New York and the United States on Thursday

Zera Pearson June 17, 2022 2 min read

More than a third of all flights from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, and more than a quarter of flights into Newark Airport, were canceled on Thursday, in one of the worst days of travel so far this summer.

The large proportion of flight cancellations, cited by specialist aviation portal Fligthaware, is partly due to the potential for end-of-day storms.

The Airlines Americans canceled many flights on Friday for the second day in a row, as they try to recover from recent storms, and welcome the growing crowds from Passengers summery.

By mid-morning in the eastern United States, Airlines And they had canceled more than 1,000 flights, after 1,700 were canceled on Thursday, according to monitoring service FlightAware.

The airports most canceled were those in Charlotte, North Carolina – a major hub for American Airlines -; LaGuardia and Newark Liberty in the New York area and Reagan Washington National in the suburbs of the US capital.

On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg held a virtual meeting with the CEOs of Airlines To examine the steps companies are taking to run smoothly during the Fourth of July break and the rest of the summer and improve service to Passengers Stranded when their flights were cancelled.

During Memorial Day weekend, which usually begins the summer season, Airlines They experienced storm problems and shortages of manpower especially pilots which led to cancellations.

So far in June, more than 2.2 million Passengers An average day passes through US airports. This is a 13% decrease from the same period last year.

