Molly Schools participated in the UCM Entertaining Science Fair

🔊 Listen to the note







An instance organized by students of pedagogy in the profession of science, which allows their first approach to the world of the school.

High-level science experiments can be seen in a new edition of the UCM Science Fair, an example in which students of the pedagogy profession make their first professional practice to help and guide schoolchildren to present their projects in the activity.

Juan Luis Guevara, Director of the UCM School of Educational Sciences, explained in detail what it was about. “This exhibition is an activity that has been installed in the school for some time and is part of the practice of a single curricular activity. Its objectives are for our students to start their professional work, work with schoolchildren, and formulate a scientific project,” he emphasized, adding that the role of future teachers is to guide the development and implementation of projects .

It is the first approach we as future teachers take in the classroom,” said Paola Zamora, a campus science pedagogy student. “In most cases, it consists of participating in a science workshop they have at school. We help them prepare a project that is presented at this fair “.

Get closer to science

It was the same schoolchildren who took part in the exhibition, who appreciated their creation because, they argued, they are examples that allow them to get closer to science.

Alexandre Valenzuela of the Colegio Los Agustinos de Maule told, for example, that in his institution, within the school curriculum, they implement a practice called Nuclear Energy, which is an interdisciplinary experiment that combines many subjects with the same theme, which in this case deals with fake news and mythbusters

He described “all experiments in a scientific manner, the first of which is observation, hypothesis creation, experimentation, and finding out whether our hypothesis is correct or not,” explaining that what was displayed in the exhibition was developed with this methodology. .

Alexander stressed, “He came very excited and we were able to live a new, unusual experience in our school (…) It helps us get closer to science and may nurture our interest in it.”

Not very strict teaching

After the Exhibition of Experiments, the Faculty of Basic Sciences of UCM awarded prizes to the best, taking first place in secondary education, which was presented by the Liceo Cultura y Difusión Artística de Talca, with its project “We are not a world apart”.

Eric Rosas, a fourth grader, was responsible for telling the winning proposal. “He seeks to make students with autism spectrum disorder visible (…) He has tried to contrast the traditional teaching methodology with Teachch, which seeks through more manual methodologies such as games and activities, for students to learn and be the protagonists of their education.”

Eric later added: “Our conclusion is a critique of traditional education, because it should not be too strict or focus only on the subject and read and read and read, and can be broader, understanding that people learn in different ways.”

winners

high school:

First Place: High School for Culture and Artistic Diffusion in Talca

“We are not a separate world, but a part of this world.”

Second Place: Santa Marta Talca High School for Excellence in the Bicentenary

“Saving the Sun from Laiantü”.

Third place: Talca Adventist College

“Self-sufficient food-based energy”

the basic education:

First Place: Molly Regional Institute

A self-sustaining ecosystem

Second place: Talca Basic School

Abandoned clothes + a warm home = a happy planet

Third place: Talca Basic School

“How much paper do we throw away? Everything has a second chance.”