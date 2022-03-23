March 23, 2022

Mobile phones currently compatible with WhatsApp (2022)

March 23, 2022

menu for WhatsApp Compatible Phones in 2022 It may seem shorter and shorter for a reason: many phones are left with their own operating system support and that means many apps stop working as well, including the popular instant messenger.

in general, Android phones, iOS terminals and also KaiOS devices, including JioPhone models, has undergone changes. In some cases, WhatsApp is no longer available and they have to update, otherwise they will not be able to enjoy the messaging platform.

WhatsApp will allow you to select the language of the application

Stations compatible with WhatsApp

In general, mobile Android version 4.1 And above can continue to enjoy WhatsApp. in case if iPhone running iOS 10 And then they continue to get support as well; while the Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 Including hardware JioPhone and JioPhone 2 They also have access to messages.

During These many phone models of 2022 will not be able to access messages Because their support time is running out and in most cases users will be notified about it; However, here is a list of several devices that will no longer work with the app:

  1. Apple iPhone SE (16 GB)
  2. Apple iPhone SE (32 GB)
  3. Apple iPhone SE (64 GB)
  4. Apple iPhone 6S (128GB)
  5. Apple iPhone 6S (16 GB)
  6. Apple iPhone 6S (32 GB)
  7. Apple iPhone 6S (64 GB)
  8. Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB)
  9. Apple iPhone 6S Plus (16 GB)
  10. Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32 GB)
  11. Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64 GB)
  12. Archos 53 Platinum
  13. Caterpillar Cat B15
  14. HTC Desire 500
  15. Huawei Ascend G740
  16. Huawei Ascend Mate
  17. Huawei Ascend D2
  18. Faea F1
  19. Lenovo A820
  20. LG Lucid 2
  21. LG Optimus F7
  22. LG Optimus L3 II Dual
  23. LG Optimus F5
  24. LG Optimus L5II
  25. LG Optimus L5 II Dual
  26. LG Optimus L3II
  27. LG Optimus L7 II Dual
  28. LG Optimus L7II
  29. LG Optimus F6
  30. LG Enact
  31. LG Optimus L4 II Dual
  32. LG Optimus F3
  33. LG Optimus L4II
  34. LG Optimus L2II
  35. LG Optimus F3Q هاتف
  36. Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite
  37. Samsung Galaxy Trend II
  38. Samsung Galaxy S3 mini
  39. Samsung Galaxy Core
  40. Samsung Galaxy Ace 2
  41. Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2
  42. Sony Xperia M
  43. Wiko Five Five
  44. Wiko Dark Night
  45. ZTE Grand S Flex
  46. ZTE V956 – UMi X2
  47. THL W8
  48. ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0
  49. ZTE Grand Memo
WhatsApp decides what operating systems are compatible. Hardware and their software change frequently, so periodically review the operating systems that support them and update accordingly.

Each year they identify the most obsolete hardware and software that also have the fewest users. To decide whether to stop receiving support. In many cases, these devices may not have the latest security updates or functionality required to run WhatsApp.

WhatsApp recommendations for using your app

  1. Use the latest version of the operating system: They recommend that you use the latest version of the operating system, Android or iOS, for your phone. To do this, visit your manufacturer’s support site for information on how to update your phone software.
  2. Do not use jailbroken or unlocked devices: WhatsApp does not explicitly restrict the use of jailbroken or unlocked devices. However, due to changes in device functionality resulting from these modifications, they cannot provide support if the phone has a modified version of the operating system.
  3. Your phone must receive SMS or callsTo properly set up a new WhatsApp account, your phone must be able to receive SMS or calls during the verification process. They don’t support creating new accounts on WiFi devices only.

5 WhatsApp features you should know in 2022

