Mobile phones currently compatible with WhatsApp (2022)

It may seem shorter and shorter for a reason: many phones are left with their own operating system support and that means many apps stop working as well, including the popular instant messenger.

in general, Android phones, iOS terminals and also KaiOS devices, including JioPhone models, has undergone changes. In some cases, WhatsApp is no longer available and they have to update, otherwise they will not be able to enjoy the messaging platform.

WhatsApp will allow you to select the language of the application

Stations compatible with WhatsApp

In general, mobile Android version 4.1 And above can continue to enjoy WhatsApp. in case if iPhone running iOS 10 And then they continue to get support as well; while the Phones with KaiOS 2.5.0 Including hardware JioPhone and JioPhone 2 They also have access to messages.

During These many phone models of 2022 will not be able to access messages Because their support time is running out and in most cases users will be notified about it; However, here is a list of several devices that will no longer work with the app:

Apple iPhone SE (16 GB) Apple iPhone SE (32 GB) Apple iPhone SE (64 GB) Apple iPhone 6S (128GB) Apple iPhone 6S (16 GB) Apple iPhone 6S (32 GB) Apple iPhone 6S (64 GB) Apple iPhone 6S Plus (128GB) Apple iPhone 6S Plus (16 GB) Apple iPhone 6S Plus (32 GB) Apple iPhone 6S Plus (64 GB) Archos 53 Platinum Caterpillar Cat B15 HTC Desire 500 Huawei Ascend G740 Huawei Ascend Mate Huawei Ascend D2 Faea F1 Lenovo A820 LG Lucid 2 LG Optimus F7 LG Optimus L3 II Dual LG Optimus F5 LG Optimus L5II LG Optimus L5 II Dual LG Optimus L3II LG Optimus L7 II Dual LG Optimus L7II LG Optimus F6 LG Enact LG Optimus L4 II Dual LG Optimus F3 LG Optimus L4II LG Optimus L2II LG Optimus F3Q هاتف Samsung Galaxy Trend Lite Samsung Galaxy Trend II Samsung Galaxy S3 mini Samsung Galaxy Core Samsung Galaxy Ace 2 Samsung Galaxy Xcover 2 Sony Xperia M Wiko Five Five Wiko Dark Night ZTE Grand S Flex ZTE V956 – UMi X2 THL W8 ZTE Grand X Quad v987.0 ZTE Grand Memo

WhatsApp decides what operating systems are compatible. Hardware and their software change frequently, so periodically review the operating systems that support them and update accordingly.

Each year they identify the most obsolete hardware and software that also have the fewest users. To decide whether to stop receiving support. In many cases, these devices may not have the latest security updates or functionality required to run WhatsApp.

WhatsApp recommendations for using your app

Use the latest version of the operating system: They recommend that you use the latest version of the operating system, Android or iOS, for your phone. To do this, visit your manufacturer’s support site for information on how to update your phone software. Do not use jailbroken or unlocked devices: WhatsApp does not explicitly restrict the use of jailbroken or unlocked devices. However, due to changes in device functionality resulting from these modifications, they cannot provide support if the phone has a modified version of the operating system. Your phone must receive SMS or callsTo properly set up a new WhatsApp account, your phone must be able to receive SMS or calls during the verification process. They don’t support creating new accounts on WiFi devices only.

