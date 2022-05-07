Mike Haggerty, actor of “Friends” and “Somebody Somewhere” has died

The problem Matthew Perry had with recording ‘Friends’ 2:01

(CNN) – Matt Mike Haggerty, actor known for roles in shows like “Friends” and movies like “Overboard,” and Bridget Everett, co-star of HBO’s “Somebody Somewhere.” He said in a post on Instagram.

It is with great sadness that the family of Michael J.

Hagerty played Everett’s father on the HBO series.

“I fell in love with Mike the moment I met him,” Everett added in another post. “He was so special. Warm, funny, he’d never met a stranger. We were devastated that he passed away.”

Over the years, the actor has had a long list of guest roles on TV, mostly in comedies, but also in dramas like “ER” and “Deadwood”.

In addition to “Friends”, where he played super builder Mr. Treeger, he appeared in a memorable episode of “Seinfeld” as a clothing store owner and had recurring roles in the comedies “Lucky Louie” (starring Louis CK) and “The George Carlin Show”. and most recently “Brooklyn Nine-Nine”.

Actor and director Jay Duplass tweeted, “Mike Haggerty was a great actor and a great man. We will miss him. He lives in our hearts forever.”

Mike Haggerty was a great actor and a great man

I will miss him

He lives forever in our hearts pic.twitter.com/Etue4omVp8 – Jay Duplass (@jayduplass) May 6 2022

Hagerty is survived by his wife Mary Catherine, sister Mary Ann Hagerty, wife Kathleen O’Rourke and their daughter Meg, according to the Everett Post.

CNN’s Brian Lowry contributed to this story.