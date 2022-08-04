Miguel Vargas made a big appearance at MLB – SwingComplete

By Yasel Porto

One of the Cuban baseball players who has sparked the most interest for some time is Miguel Antonio Vargas Without yet making it to the major leagues, a dream that just came true on Wednesday night and he also fulfilled in style.

The would-be son of former legendary player Lazaro Vargas, he made his debut as a baseball hitter in the world despite the high level of the Los Angeles Dodgers. But his natural talent and excellent time in small tournaments outweighed all the negatives.

Named the seventh and designated bat, well-known right-hander Alex Cobb was the first the Cuban to encounter in the major leagues. As well as his first victim.

His first official role was in the second half when he was about to take her out of the park when a long shot hit a central field lead in the first round of the Blues and he became a double. A connection on account of a 2-2 left on 14 MLB pitches in that area, where he walked 393 feet and left the Cuban bat at 106.1 mph.

And as if that wasn’t enough, he stole the third pillow to make all his family who were there jump from the stands again, including his father.

It may interest you: Official: Cuba broke the historic record in MLB in Miami

He was on the grounds of the San Francisco Giants when Miguel Antonio fulfilled his dream of setting foot as an active player in Major League Baseball, becoming the 32nd Cuban to perform this season. In this way, the record was broken by Jose Yisrael Barreiro, also from Havana, that afternoon.

The primacy of 30 Cubans in the so-called “Big Show” was imposed in 1967 and later concurred in the 2016 and 2019 campaigns.

Vargas had a huge success in 2022. Excellent performance in the minors and participation in the game Future Stars and now this promotion to the first level at the age of only 22 years. In Triple-A with Oklahoma City It is a .296 with 109 hits, 15 home runs and 72 RBIs., plus 880 OPS. All after sweeping Class A and AA.

Some think Miguel Antonio would be the perfect bargaining chip for the Dodgers from the Minors, but the Californians clearly have other intentions with the Cuban, at least during the current season.

Without further ado, enjoy the hit here: