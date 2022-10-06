You have created your account at EL TIEMPO. Get to know and customize your profile.
Miguel Angel Borgia
Twitter: @RiverPlate
Miguel Angel Borgia
The Colombian striker scored in the match against Estudiantes de la Plata.
October 05 2022, 10:12 pm
River Plate are looking for a win over Estudiantes de la Plata to secure qualification for the Libertadores Cup 2023 across the annual schedule. And the Colombians Miguel Angel Borgia s Juan Fernando Quintero They’re giving a big hand, this Wednesday.
Borga met again with the goal and contributed to the first two goals to beat Estudiantes de la Plata, in the match which River won 5-0.
The first, after 25 minutes, was scored after Nicolas de la Cruz was knocked out with the help of a massive error from goalkeeper Jeronimo Portao.
Three minutes later, Juan Fernando Quintero Borja left hand in hand with the goalkeeper and the Tieralta-born man of great class.
News under development.
Sports
October 05 2022, 10:12 pm
