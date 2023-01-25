Microsoft is restoring its services after suffering outages around the world

services Microsoft “They have recovered and remained stable,” the company stated on its Twitter account after suffering from network configuration issues around the world for several hours.

Microsoft confirmed that “services have recovered and remained stable,” but is investigating a “potential impact to the Exchange Online service.”

We have confirmed that the affected services have recovered and remained stable. We are investigating some possible impacts on the Exchange Online service. Furthermore, Exchange investigation updates will be available in your admin center under SI# EX502694. – Microsoft 365 Status (@MSFT365Status) January 25, 2023

Microsoft experienced network configuration issues Wednesday morning which could be causing this to happen Affects which user will use Microsoft 365 servicesincluding email and the Teams app.

Specifically, the company confirmed that the impact was occurring in Microsoft Teams, Exchange Online, Outlook, SharePoint Online, OneDrive for Business, Microsoft Graph, PowerBi, and the Microsoft 365 Admin Center, but is “not limited to them.”

Some Microsoft customers reported that the incident recorded in the company’s services has been resolved, while the US technology company has been monitoring the restoration of service, and company sources confirmed to EFE.

To speed up the recovery process, the company has connected the service to additional infrastructure.

the page bottom detectorwhich monitors in real time the events recorded in major technology companies, reflects how event logging began just before 5 am.

In addition, Microsoft has become a trend on Twitter, with thousands of messages from users expressing incidents when using the services, such as exchanging messages or joining calls.