Mexico wins the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship

They are making history! The team, led by Ana Galindo, scored a victory over the United States and won the CONCACAF Women’s Under-20 Championship.

This Sunday, May 4, the Mexico Women’s National Team faced America in the Premundial Sub-20 FinalIt was held in the Dominican Republic at the Félix Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo.

This is the second time the Mexicans have won the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship. The first time they did that was in 2018 when they also faced the United States in Trinidad and Tobago.

Last-minute victory at the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship

The Mexico women’s national team reached the final of the U-20 World Cup as the tournament’s best and it was noted that the final score of Mexico’s match against the United States was 2-1.

For the first 45 minutes both teams were very careful. It wasn’t until the 71st minute that the first goal came when Tatiana Flores, a team player, came through Chelseahe passed to mailin orozco who shot hard and scored.

A few minutes later, the United States tied the game thanks to Onyeka Gamero, but morale did not wane and Mexico had the final say.

Leader Fatima Sarfin She became the champion with the winning goal, which she achieved in the final minutes of the match and thus gave Mexico their second CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Championship title.

And yes, the women’s team He’s already secured his pass to the U-20 World CupWhat will he celebrate? Colombia In the year 2024.

Alice Soto and Itzel Velasco win CWU20’s top honors

After Mexico was determined as the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s Champion, They gave up The highest spreads for players from different teams.

the The best goalkeeper It was our beloved Itsil Velasco, who saved a penalty in Sunday’s final and avoided many shots throughout the tournament.

he Best player award That was for Alice Soto, another Mexican who stood out throughout the tournament. In fact his goal in the second half vs Canada She got her ticket to the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup 2024.

