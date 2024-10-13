Mexico vs. Valencia: Equal qualifications

The Mexican national team showed up in Puebla and was unable to maintain its advantage over Chase in the second half

the Mexican national team He appeared in Puebla in front of Valencia to Spanish League together Sweet 2-2 draw After 90 minutes they were unable to maintain their advantage after taking a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Except for some sparks and individual efforts, Mexico He had to settle for a result that sparked boos at Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

This is it Qualifications From my players Mexican national team Who had proceedings against Valencia:

The Mexican team did not take advantage of the facilities in Valencia to impress in Puebla. EFE/Hilda Rios

Barring a mistake at the start, you can’t blame the Chivas goalkeeper too much. Wrangel He was unable to do anything to achieve the goals due to the facilities he was given first Mountains Then for Rodriguez.

The right-back could not influence the attack, while in defense he was not needed either. Mexico It needs more participation Sanchez In the future to add another man in attack.

He had errors at the start which fortunately did not lead to the result, and in playing the second goal he was lost inside the area and Dani Gomez took advantage of the equaliser.

The centre-back failed when the team needed him in what should have been a routine match. Mountains He gave plenty of facilities to Dani Gomez, who arrived freely on the edge of the penalty area to shoot directly at goal and score the first goal. Valencia.

He insisted on the left wing, went into attack, and played safely in defense, but he could not shine.

In the first half after scoring the first goal. Mexico He could suffocate Valenciabut boring He did not exploit the spaces to give speed to the attack, and the match entered an almost slow rhythm.

As in the case of boringHe had the opportunity to give more dynamism to the attack in the first half, but he did not exploit the spaces he left Valencia. In the second goal match, he made a mistake in coverage, as Danny Gomez easily removed him inside the area.

He was the best player Mexico In the first half, he scored the goal that opened the scoring with a wonderful free kick that bounced off the post, and he always tried to create danger with the ball at his feet. He lost his prominence in the second half and ended up coming off the bench.

In the first minutes he saw almost no balls in his direction, little by little he gained fame and his persistence on goal was rewarded with a goal, 2-0. Unfortunately for Herrera He lost the ball in play where Valencia He scored the first goal.

First appearance in gray for the Rayados striker. He insisted every time the ball was at his feet, but he couldn’t find the direction towards goal. The most dangerous play was a header into the hands of goalkeeper Vicente Abril.

He missed a clear scoring chance against Vicente Abril that could have made it 2-0 very early in the game, which would have presented a completely different scenario for his team. Mexico.

He insisted on long crosses into the box, excelled in midfield in the few minutes he was given and provided a change of pace. Mexico.

He was saved from the card by a strong tackle on the right wing.

He spent a little over half an hour on the field, but was unable to get his attention.

He showed how to solve the problem in front of goal, unfortunately he was offside and had his goal disallowed.

He participated on the left wing and tried to position himself inside the area and shoot from a long distance.

He tried to create danger with the ball, but he couldn’t find the rhythm.

He was unable to do much in the final minutes after coming on, first he was unable to finish a long cross into the area in the final minutes and then he sank between the team’s defenders. Valencia In extra time.