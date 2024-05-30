Mexico Elections 2024 | When are the presidential elections in Mexico?

the Mexican presidential elections in 2024 They are just around the corner and constitute a historical event for the Mexican state. This election cycle will be notable not only for the size of the electorate, which has risen to more than 100 million, but also for the large number of Mexicans abroad who have requested to participate, reaching 220,000.

We are elections It can be unforgettable for the potential choice First female president In the history of Mexico. It will also set a precedent by implementing constitutional reform that allows the interim president to leave office months earlier than usual, making this electoral process one of the most important in recent decades.

When will the presidential elections be held in Mexico?

The next presidential election in Mexico will be held on June 2, 2024. This crucial event will be organized by the National Electoral Institute, the independent public body responsible for supervising and managing all aspects of the electoral process.

To participate in these elections, a citizen must hold a valid electoral card. In addition, Mexicans living abroad who registered properly in February will also have the opportunity to vote. This system allows for greater inclusion of citizens who, although not residing in the country, wish to exercise their right to vote and contribute to Mexico’s future.





Who are the candidates for the presidency of Mexico 2024?

the 2024 presidential elections in Mexico They present a diverse list of candidates that reflect the country’s broad political spectrum. Among the main contenders are figures from the most influential parties.

Claudia Sheinbaum – the acting Brown woman, the former head of the government of Mexico City, was a prominent figure in national politics. His campaign focuses on the continuity of policies implemented by the current government.

Xochitl Galvez – One of the most prominent candidates who will run in the elections PAN, PRI and PRD. Gálvez served as a senator and head of delegation, focusing on human rights and sustainable development issues.

Jorge Alvarez Mainz – He is the presidential candidate of the Ciudadano Movement party and became a presidential candidate in the Federal Congress.





These candidates will face each other in a contest that promises to be one of the closest and most important contests in modern Mexican history. The June 2024 elections will not only determine the next president, but will also determine the direction the country will take in the coming years.