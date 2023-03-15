Mexico causes a three-way tie for first place in Group C and goes on to beat Canada to advance as leader

Carlos A. Nava | ESPN Digital WriterReading: 3 minutes.

Taijuan Walker struck out 8 batters in the Mexico win Walker pitched four innings and allowed only one hit in the game against Great Britain.

PHOENIX – Mexico struggled until the end, but managed to beat Great Britain 2-1, and will play this Wednesday for a ticket to the next stage against Canada, in their final match of the group stage.

Catcher Alexis Wilson produced the Mexican runs in the second and seventh; Both are on their own to give their country the chance to control their destiny until the final match of the group stage.

Wilson fled in the bottom of the seventh inning to tie and drive in the winning run on the Hornets of Alan Trejo, who hit with a walk and reached second on a wild home run.

Thus, Mexico and Canada, who defeated Colombia in the first game of the doubleheader at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona, will play one of the two first-leg tickets to the quarterfinals handed out by the group.

AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vasquez

Great Britain continued to show that they could seriously compete against anyone and that with the exception of a loss against Canada, they were in contention in all nine rounds of the game.

Tonight, in front of 17,705 fans, the vast majority of whom were from Mexico, the Mexican national team put in a great showing at the start, as they have throughout the tournament.

Taijuan Walker retired a full four innings, not allowing a run; With eight hits, one strikeout and a walk allowed.

This was followed by Tijuana’s Erubiel Armenta, who held his life with two walks in just two-thirds of the innings. Manager Benji Gill expected little and brought in Mane Barreda, who scored the only run of the match for the Brits with the only innings he played.

JoJo Romero, Jesus Cruz and Giovanny Gallegos finished the match, who made the save, allowing no more damage and preserving the advantage crumbling.

The first Mexican home run was run by Isaac Paredes, also led by Wilson on a single in the second inning.

For Great Britain, BJ Murray Jr. hit the record-breaking single to Chavez Young, who tied it 1-1 in the sixth inning.