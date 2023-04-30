April 30, 2023

Mexico approves the first general law of the humanities, sciences, technologies and innovation

Zera Pearson April 30, 2023 1 min read

The Senate of the Republic of Mexico has approved the first Public Humanities, Science, Technology and Innovation Act (LGHCTI), which was commissioned by the National Science and Technology Council (Consit) by the President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador From the first days of his term.

This law includes a humanistic approach that directs scientific progress and technological development in favor of social welfare and environmental care.

The new law guarantees Academic freedomand research and expression, as well as public and sustainable funding for basic, frontier, and applied sciences.

In addition, the law promotes the approval of the federal government, federal entities and municipalities, as well as the participation of the public and private sectors so that there is sufficient investment in this sector.

The law also determines the distribution of powers, coordination mechanisms, and the participation of federal entities in designing, implementing, and evaluating policies.

The establishment of this first public law is a milestone in the country’s history in favor of the human right to science and knowledge.

