Mets take 1 vs. Guardians with HR key to Mars

NEW YORK — Starling Mart ended their drought in the best time possible, hitting an eighth-inning home run to seal a 5-4 New York Mets victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday in Game 1 with a two-run double.
Max Scherzer pitched six scoreless innings as Brandon Nimmo scored for the Mets, who won their fourth straight game. Marty’s first three-hit game involved driving two runs to right field for his first extra base hit since April 14 in Oakland.
His only other home run of the season came in the season opener on April 7 against Miami. The Dominican started the day with a . 231 batting average. He also knocked out a runner at second base with a powerful pitch from right field.
Brooks Raleigh scored a perfect seventh inning before the Rangers scored four runs in the eighth and lead off Jose Ramirez’s two-run homer over David Robertson (2-0).
Trevor Steffen (2-2) led in the eighth by walking Brett Batty, and Mart walked him to the right after a 1-0.
For the Guardians, Dominican Amed Rosario is 4-1 with a run scored and an RBI, and Ramirez is 3-1 with a run scored and two RBIs. Venezuelan Gabriel Arias, 4-1.
For the Mets, Puerto Rico Francisco Lindor 4-0. Dominican Mart is 3-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, Gary Sanchez is 3-1 with an RBI. Venezuela’s Eduardo Escobar 3-1 with an RBI.
“Bacon ninja. Travel advocate. Writer. Incurable pop culture expert. Evil zombie geek. Lifelong coffee scholar. Alcohol specialist.”
More Stories
Felipe Ramos Rizzo supports Chivas’ disallowed goal and Fidalgo’s expulsion
Let’s talk on the pitch, empty promises were enough: Amaury Vergara
Valdez, Sale starred in SD and Boston added their fourth consecutive win