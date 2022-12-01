December 1, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Messi's strong response to his anger with Lewandowski and the pole reveals what he told him: "It was very strange"

Messi’s strong response to his anger with Lewandowski and the pole reveals what he told him: “It was very strange”

Cassandra Curtis December 1, 2022 2 min read

2022-12-01

Argentina Qualified for the World Cup round of 16 after beating Poland (2-0) on the last day of the group stage. One of the most anticipated crossovers was the one that starred Leo Messi and robert Lewandowskicaptains of both teams.

This is how the table of centers goes in the Qatar World Cup 2022

At the end of the match, the forwards gave the audience what they expected. Messi He took the ball in midfield and, knowing who was in front of him, began to feint. After a few seconds, showing his small defensive career, Lewandowski He cut it off due to a mistake and that made Albiceleste fans rave.

At the beginning of the match, the Pole tried to apologize Leo, but this one, who focused on the game, ended up ignoring it. Once you win ArgentinaBoth football players met to talk into each other’s ear so that what they were talking about could not be seen.

Messi ignored Lewandowski’s apologies after he was fouled by the Poles.

Already in a mixed area Messi He was consulted about what he had spoken to Robert They fired a strong response. “They taught me that what happens on the field, stays on the field, and also in the dressing room and the things we say to each other in private will not come out of me,” he said, smiling.

The position he took was different LewandowskiIn an interview with the German newspaper Bild. “Messi and I talk a bit. It was fun. I told him he was playing more defensively than usual, but sometimes that’s what a team needs.”

“I ran into Messi and it was very strange. I was defending in the middle of the field and I knew I had to help the team, ”adjudged the Pole.

Messi and Lewandowski ended up talking in secret once the match was over.

Messi and Lewandowski ended up talking in secret once the match was over.

See also  Raul Godinho cut off negotiations with Chivas; There will be no renewal

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Mike Tyson defends Messi and threatens Canelo Alvarez

December 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Ecuador pick: Hernán Galendez makes clear he will not retire from the tricolor | football | sports

December 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Iran: World Cup players could end up in jail after losing to the US

November 30, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

Nicolas Maduro condition to hold free elections to remove sanctions | International

December 1, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

Strike in Valencia’s City of Arts and Sciences for the long weekend in December

December 1, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Messi’s strong response to his anger with Lewandowski and the pole reveals what he told him: “It was very strange”

December 1, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

The success of the global pilot program for four working days a week

December 1, 2022 Zera Pearson