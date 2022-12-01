Messi’s strong response to his anger with Lewandowski and the pole reveals what he told him: “It was very strange”

2022-12-01
Argentina Qualified for the World Cup round of 16 after beating Poland (2-0) on the last day of the group stage. One of the most anticipated crossovers was the one that starred Leo Messi and robert Lewandowskicaptains of both teams.
This is how the table of centers goes in the Qatar World Cup 2022
At the end of the match, the forwards gave the audience what they expected. Messi He took the ball in midfield and, knowing who was in front of him, began to feint. After a few seconds, showing his small defensive career, Lewandowski He cut it off due to a mistake and that made Albiceleste fans rave.
At the beginning of the match, the Pole tried to apologize Leo, but this one, who focused on the game, ended up ignoring it. Once you win ArgentinaBoth football players met to talk into each other’s ear so that what they were talking about could not be seen.
Already in a mixed area Messi He was consulted about what he had spoken to Robert They fired a strong response. “They taught me that what happens on the field, stays on the field, and also in the dressing room and the things we say to each other in private will not come out of me,” he said, smiling.
The position he took was different LewandowskiIn an interview with the German newspaper Bild. “Messi and I talk a bit. It was fun. I told him he was playing more defensively than usual, but sometimes that’s what a team needs.”
“I ran into Messi and it was very strange. I was defending in the middle of the field and I knew I had to help the team, ”adjudged the Pole.
