May 5, 2022

Memoirs of Pumas' defeat in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League

May 5, 2022

The memes were right before Pumas was defeated in the CONCACAF Champions League, and Mexico lost control of the said tournament.

United States – Memes Didn’t Wait Yet to Defeat cougars at the end of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The university team could not win the continental title after losing 0-3 to it Seattle Soundersthat will go to the Club World Cup next year.

Public criticism of the university team flooded into social media; cougars They were the last Mexican team to lose in a final and now history is repeating itself.

