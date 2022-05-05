Memoirs of Pumas’ defeat in the final of the CONCACAF Champions League

The memes were right before Pumas was defeated in the CONCACAF Champions League, and Mexico lost control of the said tournament.

United States – Memes Didn’t Wait Yet to Defeat cougars at the end of the CONCACAF Champions League.

The university team could not win the continental title after losing 0-3 to it Seattle Soundersthat will go to the Club World Cup next year.

Public criticism of the university team flooded into social media; cougars They were the last Mexican team to lose in a final and now history is repeating itself.

The memes flooded the networks due to Pumas’ defeat. Twitter

The dominance of Mexican teams in the conflicts is over! 😮 The Tweet embed They lost 3-0 in the second match of the final before Tweet embed MLS team became champion 🏆 pic.twitter.com/KuvcD3pOnu – Now or Never ESPN (@ahoraonuncaespn) May 5 2022

The two MX Cups, the CONCACAF (which we’ve already won), the MX Super Cup we won and the League Cup pic.twitter.com/a7PplllIrP – Aggrevazz (@GeovanniUribe1) May 5 2022

The only thing he did Tweet embed In 12 years pic.twitter.com/8EPrezhsEY -VENTAJERSEYTIGRES (VENTATIGRES) May 5 2022