Melissa Herrera will play Xolos de Tijuana

aspenReading: 2 minutes.

Melissa Herrera was the only player to score in the finals of the World Cups in Australia and New Zealand and now she’ll boost the Xolos

Costa Rican striker Melissa HerreraHe has a new team. about him Zulus to TijuanaThe sixth-place team in the Women’s MX League.

This was announced by the team themselves, who released a post alluding to the footballer’s long career in international football in countries such as Colombia and France.

“National Election” Costa Rica and with a path Melissa Herrera It reaches the limits to promote the Xoloitzcuintles”, the club indicated on its social networks.

In the same week, Melissa Herrera revealed through a post about her departure from Girondins de Bordeaux, the club she has been in for the past two years. However, she decided to embark on a new path and the Xolos welcomed her with open arms. The best thing happened during Friday night when she stepped out to Estadio Caliente, where the men’s team was playing against Mazatlan, met its new fans.

Melissa Herrera will wear jersey number 12 for the Xolos de Tijuana. imago7

And in a packed stadium, sporting director Fernando Arce presented Melissa Herrera with the shirt she will wear from now on, which bears her distinctive number 12.

At Xolos, the challenge of helping his team continue to climb awaits him, as the team now has 13 points after six games.

Melissa Herrera The 26-year-old has four national titles on his back which he won with Saprissa and Moravia, and that’s still when he played in Costa RicaBut she also managed to win the Colombian Primera División while at Independiente Santa Fe and was also crowned Ligue 2 champion, during her time as a Stade Reims player.

Herrera comes off playing all three matches Costa Rica In the World Cup between Australia and New Zealand, he was the only Costa Rican player to score in this tournament, in the match that ended with a score of 1-3 in favor of Zambia.