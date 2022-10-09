Meghan and Harry’s new prospective California neighbors worried about their move: ‘They’re going to attend their circus’

The possibility of living away after deciding to give up titles and protocol referring to the nobility would be the main factor in Harry and Meghan Markle for Seeking to obtain a new residence in the United States. They currently live in Montecito, California, an area popular with celebrities for its beachy town vibe.

However, in recent days, I addressed the local press Possibility of moving to the farm of hope, which is also located in Santa Barbara County, but has greater privacy and security. Two accidents that put their safety and family assets at risk in Montecito would motivate them to buy $22 million mansionEight million more than they paid for the person they now occupy.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex currently resides in Montecito, California, and consists of nine bedrooms, 16 bathrooms, a tennis court and a guesthouse © THE PHOTO ONE. Code: PLN. 13-8-2020

Photon

Contrary to what might be thought of as famous personalities, The residents of Hope Ranch will not be happy to have them as new residents. According to the information of the specialized portal TMZThe Homeowners Association (HOA) opposes the move as it has begun to calculate its impact on the quality of life in the area.

“Many feel they are going to bring a circus to their very quiet and private neighborhood…because they are famous and controversial”, the mediator indicates, citing a community source. One of the neighbors’ biggest concerns is in the traffic they may generate due to the paparazzi constantly chasing them and also the danger posed by the intense circulation in An area where children are currently walking quietly to get to school. This point has been a priority for Hope Ranch members over the years.

While that, TMZ He took back testimonies from his current neighbors in Montecito, who were not overwhelmed by the presence of the Dukes around their house, in part because they were so accustomed to seeing famous faces because of the area’s high status. “Three neighbors who live near Harry and Meghan told us they didn’t notice much change in the ‘neighborhood during the Sussex stay’ In the past two years and all of them are indifferent to whether the family will stay or leave.”

Meghan Markle and Harry live in Montecito, California, where celebrities such as Oprah also reside. Joe Pugliese – Harpo Products

Snoop Dogg He is a celebrity who owns real estate in Hope Ranch, a residential neighborhood that began populating in the 1920s. Among the characteristics that make the area exclusive is the provision of a police force independent of the local authorities, despite the fact that they are not a closed area for public circulation. In addition to endless amenities like a golf course and tennis courts, They have a private beach called Cabana Boys And safe walking paths because access is restricted with a password gate.

The neighborhood has 773 homes and is known for its extensive equestrian trails, making it a community of many horse owners. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will leave their home in Montecito to enjoy greater comfort and ensure the privacy of their children Archie and Lilipet.

Nation