Mega Millions winner takes home US $1,337 million (+ video).

Finally, one lucky person won the Mega Millions jackpot. In total, the Illinois resident earned $1.337 billion at risk ($780.5 million in cash).

According to a note on the site, he matched six numbers in the draw on July 29 (white balls 13, 36, 45, 57 and 67, plus golden mega ball 14).

It was also revealed to be the second largest jackpot in the game’s 20-year history, behind the $1.537 billion won in South Carolina on October 23, 2018.

“Congratulations to the Illinois Lottery on selling the winning $1.337 billion Mega Millions jackpot ticket,” said Pat MacDonald, senior director of the Mega Millions Association.

“We are thrilled to have one of the largest prize pools in gaming history,” he added.

However, he expressed his desire to know who won “this exciting race”. Report He pointed out that the identity is still unknown as the government allows the winners to respect their privacy.

While the big news is that someone won the jackpot, many dollars were distributed last Friday night.

Mega Millions Prizes

According to him Place, 26 tickets matched all five white balls to win the second-place prize. Six of those included the optional Megaplier worth $2 million each: three were sold in Florida, and one each in Arkansas, Iowa and Pennsylvania.

The other 20 second-tier prizes, worth $1 million each, were won in 15 different states: two each in Florida, Georgia, Minnesota, North Carolina and Texas; and one each for California, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, New Hampshire, New York, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

For guessing four white balls and the Mega Ball, 375 tickets won the third prize. Of those, 68 Megapliers are valued at $20,000 each; The remaining 307 won the $10,000 fixed prize.

Overall, 14,391,740 winning tickets were sold across nine prize tiers in the July 29 drawing, including the single jackpot winning ticket.

Mega millions

According to the information provided, the jackpot for the next drawing this Tuesday, August 2 has been reset to its current starting value of $20 million ($11.6 million in cash).

If you are wondering Where and How to Play Mega Millions You should know that you can do so in 45 states and the District of Columbia and the US Virgin Islands.

Beware, Mega Millions tickets are not sold outside the US. As we explained earlier, each ticket costs $2.00.

Players can choose six numbers from two different groups: five different numbers from 1 to 70 (White Balls) and one number from 1 to 25 (Golden Mega Ball), or choose Easy Pick/Quick Pick. The jackpot is won by matching all six numbers in a draw.