Mega Millions: The player was told that he didn’t win any prize but in fact he pulled out a million dollars

Malcolm Meredith, a lottery player from Manassas, Virginia, has bought a ticket for the May 20 Mega Millions raffle. Shortly after the lottery, Meredith showed her ticket to someone who looked at her and told her she wasn’t a winner, even though she did, and big time..

Meredith didn’t say to whom she showed the ticket.

The agency revealed on its website that Meredith’s ticket had matched the first five numbers of Mega Millions’ drawing, but missed the mega-ball number.

The person who checked the ticket probably thought that you need to get all six numbers to win.

Despite being told she didn’t win, Meredith didn’t throw away the ticket and kept it for a week. Plus. He then looked for someone else to tell if he had won, and was then informed that he had indeed won a prize.

Next, Meredith took the ticket to the Northern Virginia Lottery Customer Service Center in Woodbridge, Virginia, where Find out he won a million dollars.

Meredith used the Easy Pick option when selecting her ticket numbers. With this option, the computer picked your numbers at random.

The winning numbers for the $131 million jackpot in this drawing were: 33-40-59-60-69, with 22 as the megabol number.

The odds of matching the first five numbers of Mega Millions are one in 12607306, according to Virginia Lottery.

Meredith was the only person in America to match the first five numbers..

Meredith bought her ticket at a Harris Teeter grocery store in Manassas. The grocery store will also get $10,000 to sell Meredith’s winning ticket.

