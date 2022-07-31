Mega Millions live on July 29, 2022: winning numbers and results

There are those who prefer to play the lottery only when the prizes are exceptional.

The winning numbers to draw the lottery Megamillion Friday, July 29: 13, 36, 45, 57, 67 and “Mega Ball” 14. Megaplier is 2X.

Winners announced on Friday 29 July 2022:

1- Grand Prize Winner of $1.28 billion in Illinois

2- Winners of Match 5 for $1 Million in:

– 1 California

– 2 in Florida

– 2 in Georgia

– 1 in Illinois

– 1 in Kentucky

– 1 in Michigan

– 1 in Louisiana

– 2 in Minnesota

– 2 in North Carolina

– 1 in New Hampshire

– 1 in New York

– 1 in Oklahoma

– 1 in Pennsylvania

– 2 in Texas

– 1 in Wisconsin

3- Match 5 winners plus Megaplier for $2 million

-1 in Arizona

-3 in Florida

-1 in Iowa

-1 in Pennsylvania

After the new Mega Million winner, the jackpot is now $20 million.

The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has reached $1.28 billion. for the Friday draw.

The prize money is estimated at $747.2 billion.before taxes, for the draw on Friday, July 29, 2022. It is the second largest jackpot in the history of this game.

Where can I see Mega Millions graphics?

The live draw can be seen on news stations across the country. Checkout view depends on TV provider, but location lottery world It lists some channels where you can watch the event live. Mega Millions lottery also posts a drawing video on Your YouTube pagebut not until the draw is complete.

Previous Grand Prizes

The biggest Mega Millions lottery jackpot was $1.537 billion in 2018The winning ticket was sold out in South Carolina. The next biggest Mega Millions jackpot was $1.05 billion in 2021, with a winning ticket sold in Michigan, which was replaced by the prize played in Friday’s raffle.

This also Third largest jackpot in US lottery historybehind the 2016 Powerball draw with a prize pool of $1.586 billion, with winners in California, Florida and Tennessee.

The last time someone won the Mega Millions jackpot was on April 15th. And in recent weeks, as the jackpot size has increased, people have been rushing to buy lottery tickets in the hope of winning the prize.

During this year, they won Three more Mega Millions lottery prizess so far: a $426 million jackpot in California on January 28, followed by $128 million in New York on March 8 and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

