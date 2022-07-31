Mega Millions jackpot rises to $1.28 billion

Mega Millions lottery jackpot will go down in history 0:54

(CNN) – Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot jumped to an estimated $1.28 billion, According to the game siteIt will be the second largest in the game’s 20-year history and the third largest in the US lottery.

Restaurant owner buys 50,000 lottery tickets in the United States 0:58

Friday’s jackpot cash value option is $742.2 million. The drawing is at 11 p.m. EDT at the WSB-TV studio in Atlanta.

Tuesday night’s winning numbers were 7, 29, 60, 63, 66 and Mega Ball 15. The next drawing will be on Friday at 11 p.m. ET.

Although no one won the grand prize on Tuesday, some winners took home big prizes. There were eight tickets that won $1 million each after matching the first five numbers.

Another winning ticket sold in Ohio matching the first five numbers was $3 million because it included an optional Megaplier that was purchased for an additional dollar.

If there is a winning ticket on Friday, the jackpot will be the third largest Mega Millions jackpot in the game’s 20-year history, according to the Mega Millions website.

The biggest Mega Millions jackpot to date was $1.537 million on October 23, 2018, for a ticket sold out in South Carolina, the lottery said. A group of four Michigan players won the $1.05 billion jackpot on January 22, 2021.

Within 24 hours, traffic to the Mega Millions site reached 62 million orders, Kilpan said. There was a lot of traffic on the Mega Millions website on Tuesday evening, and soon after the 11pm draw it was down for a while, although it seemed to be improving as the traffic dwindled.

Four major prizes have been won this year in Tennessee, California, New York and Minnesota.