July 18, 2022

Mega Millions Jackpot Exceeds $500 Million

Zera Pearson July 17, 2022 1 min read
Argentina: a man wins 4 million dollars in the lottery 1:00

(CNN) – The Mega Millions jackpot rose to more than $500 million after missing one of the six winning numbers on Friday night.

The next drawing is on Tuesday and the jackpot will be at least $530 million, or about $304.7 million in cash, according to lottery organizers. This would put it eighth among the top jackpots in history.

Friday’s winning numbers were 8, 20, 26, 53, 64, as well as the massive 15 Golden Ball, According to the lottery website. The estimated jackpot was $480 million, or about $276 million in cash.

there was Some of the winners. One ticket purchased in California matches all five white balls and 28 tickets match all four white balls and the giant ball.

According to the lottery, a total of 1,423,423 winning tickets were sold across all prize levels.

The last time the jackpot of $20 million was hit was on April 15, and since then there have been more than 15.5 million winning tickets across all jackpot levels, including 25 of $1 million or more, depending on the lottery.

Only three other jackpots have been won in 2022: a $426 million jackpot in California on January 28, $128 million in New York on March 8, and $110 million in Minnesota on April 12.

Even though your odds of winning the Mega Millions Jackpot are 1 in 302575350, you know what they say, you can’t win if you don’t play.

