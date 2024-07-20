Meet the Millionaire Inheritance Scam That’s Being Scammed By Gmail and Outlook

Scammers search for their victims’ bank accounts. (Illustration)

A new type of scam or phishing attempts has been identified in emails such as Gmail and Outlook. In this case, The person who appears to be an employee of a recognized bank offers his victims the possibility of obtaining profits in exchange for lending their bank account to receive foreign money.

It is important to pay attention to these types of requests, as they may put the user’s financial and personal security at risk, if they respond or enter the links contained in these messages.

A new case of email phishing has been discovered. The criminals contact their victims via Gmail, using the name of a purported employee of a recognized bank in their country, Ms. Latisha Brown.

In the email, Brown claims to have found the recipient’s information while searching for honest and trustworthy people. The email begins with a friendly greeting and expresses surprise at the connection, given that they do not know each other.

Brown asks for the recipient’s cooperation to receive the funds as a foreign investor, highlighting the importance of having a reliable partner to invest the funds in their country. She notes that if the recipient is interested in the partnership, they should respond immediately for more details.

These emails attempt to trick people into believing they are being contacted about a legitimate business opportunity. However, the real goal is to obtain personal and financial information from the recipient.

Identifying a phishing email requires careful examination of every detail of the message received. In the case of Brown’s email, the first warning sign is the discrepancy between the name “Latissha Brown” and the email address “[email protected].” Email addresses usually match the sender’s name.

Additionally, this email displays other common phishing signs. For example, it contains spelling and typos, such as in the first line: “How are you, I trust you are well and in good health?”, which should be corrected to “How are you?” “I trust you are well and in good health.”

It is also noted that there is a repetition of words such as “I want a reliable/honest partner like you to invest money in your country”. If you are interested in partnering with me…”, which is unusual in formal communication. In addition, the message alternates between using “you” and “your”, which is inconsistent in serious correspondence.

It is necessary to highlight this. Brown does not mention the specific name of the bank he is supposed to work for, referring to it simply as a “reputable bank.”

Another important clue to spotting phishing emails or messages is how urgent the sender is in trying to get the recipient’s attention. This is evident when Brown says: “I await your immediate response to provide you with further details on this matter.”

When receiving a suspicious email, it is important to be vigilant to avoid potential risks. First, one should refrain from clicking on links or downloading attachments if they are not sure of the source.

next to, You are advised not to provide personal or financial information through these emails. For added security, it is suggested to contact the entity or company that supposedly sent the message directly, using official communication channels, to verify the legitimacy of the received email.

