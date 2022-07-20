Meet the magnificent and millionaire mansion of Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova

The big house who – which Enrique Iglesias Share with Anna Kournikova In Miami, it is hidden away from the lens of the paparazzi thanks to a five-meter-high wall that protects them from prying eyes and flashes. According to the viewer, the singer bought this mansion in 2009 and after wishing for it moved permanently in 2013.

The big house It is located on a 2226 square meter plot of land, with 1628 buildings. Divided into two floors, the home of the youngest son of Isabel Preysler and Julio churchesAnd the Enrique Iglesias that you share with Anna Kournikovaseven bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Enrique Iglesias s Anna Kournikova They live with their young children in a big house It is located in Bay Point, in the most expensive area of ​​Miami and among its neighbors are Ricky Martin, Gloria Estefan and Cher. The big house It has a beachfront pool, hot tub, blue floor tennis court and even a jetty where they have their own yacht.

While he’s reporting on his Instagram profile, when Enrique Iglesias He has free time, he spends at home playing with his two children big house. It is also common to see him sailing on his yacht across Miami Bay with his partner, the former Russian tennis player. Anna Kournikova.

The big house From Enrique Iglesias It has a gourmet kitchen in white as the protagonist of the sector, to his liking Anna Kournikova, with a gorgeous island covered in marble and the latest appliances, all made of stainless steel. The most important thing is the storage spaces, they are so well designed that they allow to keep order and organization without being noticeable at first glance.