Meet Eve, Jennifer Lopez’s Husband on TikTok Who’s Causing Rage With Her Look | Pictures

There is no doubt that one of the most prominent world stars in the past two decades Jennifer Lopezso it’s not surprising that there are millions of people who want to look just like her, however, there is a woman who is practically her twin sister, it’s about EveThe Double From JLo’s Tik Tok What’s the reason fury With them look.

Although there are some imitators Jennifer Lopez Famous, popular Eve It happened practically overnight, as my users Tik Tok They start following him immediately after noticing that he looks like the singer, which is because of his makeup lookwhich mentions the young version of the current wife of Ben Affleck.

Related news

Eve turned into a double Jennifer Lopez in Tik Tok After putting on makeup, with very special touches, the actress also because she is in it Pictures And the videos, you can see him with dark skin, his face with colored and smoky shadows, black eyeliner, prominent cheekbones, in addition to striking lips.

Phenomenal likeness Eve With JLo has caused a great deal fury On social networks, so on Instagram he already has more than 90,000 followers, while on TikTok he has more than 147,000 fans. “The resemblance is incredible”And the They say everyone has a weakness and you are JLo’s weakness.And the “You’re so similar”are some comments.

Because of this popularity, Eve She has already become an influencer and is known to be originally from the Dominican Republic and currently residing in New York. She has a significant career as a professional makeup artist, as she has her own makeup brand called Eve’s Picks, through which she offers eyelashes, sponges, lipsticks, eyeliners, and glosses, among other products. Similarly, she also offers her beauty services and on her social networks shares some tips to her followers.