Medicine degree, a new challenge

The University of Fernando Pessoa Canarias, located in Santa María de Joya, will offer a new degree, the Medical Degree, starting next September. Since its inception in 2015, this academic center has grown into a high-quality educational model, which is why it is assumed that

Commitment to continuous improvement based on the combined work of teaching and research, which allows for a university education that tends towards academic excellence. The goal was to create a university community in which there is no distance for the relationship between the university and the community, offering personalized and comprehensive training that attends to both professional education and human values ​​and community needs.

The university currently has 1,400 students and is at a time of “full maturity”, as Antonio Rodriguez, Rector of the University of Fernando Pessoa Canarias notes, will study a medical degree from September,

with a total of 50 seats.

“Teaching a medical degree means increasing the number of existing degrees and completing them, at a very good time for the University of Fernando Pessoa Canarias. We are very excited to take on this new challenge and

We already have everything ready to start the first cycle in September A degree in medicine, which will consist of six years, highlights the rector.

With the offer of this degree in medicine,

Fernando Pessoa Canarias University continues to integrate in Health Sciences, for years, also offers other degrees such as Nursing, Dentistry, Physical Therapy, Occupational Therapy, Human Nutrition, Dietetics, and Psychology. A double degree in physiotherapy and occupational therapy is also offered, as well as a double degree in journalism and audiovisual communication, the only degree outside of the health branch. On the other hand, Fernando Pessoa University also offers two master’s degrees: Public Health Psychology and Health Administration. and a doctoral program in translational research in immunology and cancer.

University of the Canary Islands Fernando Pessoa

He was permeating society Over the years and this social transfer is reflected in a series of agreements with the Commonwealth of the North and various municipalities, in their areas of social services, which offer, for example, dental care or various treatments to people who need them.

Antonio Rodriguez, Dean of the University, revealed that there may be news coming, in the matter of new addresses, in a short time. Now everything is done, in terms of faculty, for the commencement of a medical degree in September, which will be taught in the new building of the campus, a business which will open at the end of January.

The University of Fernando Pessoa Canarias continues to grow and looks steadily into the future, offering new degrees and high-quality academic training, in exemplary facilities.

New campus building. /



coverage



University of the Canary Islands Fernando Pessoa

It is expanding its facilities and at the end of January it will open the new campus building. The new classrooms, laboratories and auditorium will expand the offer of a center with exemplary facilities located in the municipality of Santa María de Goya. The new building, next to the existing building and connected to the interior, will cover the new degrees to be offered by the University of Fernando Pessoa Canarias, including the new degree in Medicine that will start in September.