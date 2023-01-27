Medical Sciences in Camaguey with new first-class specialists (+ photos)

Camaguey, January 26. – As part of the Carlos J. University Graduate Training Program. Finlay Medical Sciences In Camaguey, 222 first-class medical and dental professionals have earned their titles to take on new assignments in the province’s healthcare institutions.

During the emotional commencement ceremony, the letter sent by Dr. José Luis Aparicio, National Director of Postgraduate Studies at the Ministry of Public Health of Cuba, was read in which he acknowledged the quality shown by Camaguey doctors in carrying out the various activities teaching, research and patient care determined by the chiefs of services or core working group .

When congratulating them, he invited them to responsibly conduct consultations, inter-consultations, medical calls, prepare and review clinical histories, case discussions, visitor permits, and various procedures.

He also urged them to continue improving and, in this sense, pushed them to move to the second degree of specialization, teaching classification and qualification as professors or doctors in a particular branch of knowledge, in order to improve the quality of life of Cubans. Population.

Eduardo David Ramos, one of the most notable alumni, appreciated the opportunity to train as a first-class specialist, a stage he stressed required a lot of personal effort and the support of teachers, colleagues, families and union workers.

For his part, Dr. Bismarck Hernandez, Academic Vice-Chancellor of the aforementioned graduate school, highlighted the work that this institution has done for more than 40 years to graduate competent specialists, with a broad outlook and solid scientific and technical knowledge. to equip.

In addition to this contribution, he indicated that in the last stage, the handing over of important awards from the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment, the approval of the new doctoral program in medical sciences, and the fight against epidemics supports the work of the Ministry of Science, Technology and the Environment. The center and human values ​​that characterize the army of white coats in the province. (Text: Yadira Núñez Figueredo / Radio Cadena Agramonte) (Photos: Miozotis Fabelo Pinares / Radio Rebelde)



