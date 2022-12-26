Mbapp’s unexpected gift for Paris Saint-Germain fans

And theduel Kylian Mbappe The defeat in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could last 10 days. That’s the time that elapses between Argentina’s match and Wednesday 28th against Strasbourg, when the French star could score minutes. What will it all be Gift for Paris Saint-Germain fans.

As reported by L’Equipe, Mbappe could be active in one of PSG’s encounters this week, either against Strasbourg or Lens over the weekend. Other players who have played in the World Cup are also in the same position as Mbappe, eg Ashraf, Neymar and Marquinhos.

everybody Except for Leo Messi, He is still on Christmas break for the World Cup in Argentina, and he has no confirmed return date. However, PSG fans who go to the Parc des Príncipes on Wednesday can get a real gift if they get to see one of the Parisian team’s World Cup stars live.

In the club and in the coaching staff, they are evaluating this option, because this week’s matches could push Paris Saint-Germain off the table. Later, during the month of January, a different plan will be made with these football players to prepare the best possible draw for Champions League against Bayern.

In case if mbapp The decision to bring forward his return may be left in the hands of the footballer himself, who needs to be back on the field as soon as possible to start healing his World Cup wounds. He is already starting to get back to training as soon as possible, to maintain the form which gave him such good results in the World Cup where he was top scorer with 8 goals.