December 26, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Mbapp’s unexpected gift for Paris Saint-Germain fans

Cassandra Curtis December 26, 2022 2 min read

And theduel Kylian Mbappe The defeat in the final of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar could last 10 days. That’s the time that elapses between Argentina’s match and Wednesday 28th against Strasbourg, when the French star could score minutes. What will it all be Gift for Paris Saint-Germain fans.

As reported by L’Equipe, Mbappe could be active in one of PSG’s encounters this week, either against Strasbourg or Lens over the weekend. Other players who have played in the World Cup are also in the same position as Mbappe, eg Ashraf, Neymar and Marquinhos.

everybody Except for Leo Messi, He is still on Christmas break for the World Cup in Argentina, and he has no confirmed return date. However, PSG fans who go to the Parc des Príncipes on Wednesday can get a real gift if they get to see one of the Parisian team’s World Cup stars live.

In the club and in the coaching staff, they are evaluating this option, because this week’s matches could push Paris Saint-Germain off the table. Later, during the month of January, a different plan will be made with these football players to prepare the best possible draw for Champions League against Bayern.

In case if mbapp The decision to bring forward his return may be left in the hands of the footballer himself, who needs to be back on the field as soon as possible to start healing his World Cup wounds. He is already starting to get back to training as soon as possible, to maintain the form which gave him such good results in the World Cup where he was top scorer with 8 goals.

See also  call him? Pedro Truglio says he would like to lead the Honduran national team

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Julian Alvarez’s girlfriend was attacked for chaining photos with the champ

December 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

They revealed the real reason for the scandal in the French national team after the end of the Qatar 2022 World Cup

December 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
3 min read

Chivas sets the date for introducing Víctor Guzmán and Daniel Ríos as their reinforcements at Clausura 2023

December 25, 2022 Cassandra Curtis

You may have missed

3 min read

More than 2,200 flights have been canceled in the US due to bad weather

December 26, 2022 Winston Hale
3 min read

The women in the MIR exam, who made it to the top 10

December 26, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Mbapp’s unexpected gift for Paris Saint-Germain fans

December 26, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

Awkward conversation between Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and a homeless man during a Christmas event

December 26, 2022 Phyllis Ward