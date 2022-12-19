December 19, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

mbappe and infantino whistles; Argentina made a corridor for France

mbappe and infantino whistles; Argentina made a corridor for France

Phyllis Ward December 19, 2022 2 min read

Despite this, the Frenchman raised his hands in triumph, having scored three goals in the final

There were whistles to the FIFA President, Gianni Infantinoand a star FranceAnd the Kylian Mbappewhen they climbed onto the podium, during the trophy handing ceremony, V.I ultimate affiliate Qatar World Cup 2022.

Just as the local voice announced Infantino, the fans in Lucille Stadium began whistling. The same situation happened in the match for third place when he was president of the federation FIFA He appeared to present his medal to the Croatian team.

straight ahead Kylian Mbappe majority of followers Argentinaat the time when the French footballer climbed to the podium to receive the trophy for the league’s top scorer World Cup 2022.

Despite this, the Frenchman raised his hands in triumph, having scored three goals in ultimate against Argentina And he ends up as one of the characters in World Cup 2022.

By the time the team France He was up to receive a second-place medal, team from Argentina He decided to create a corridor for those led by Didier Deschamps. All the players of the team, led by Lionel Messi, paid tribute to the Europeans, who fought for the title right up to the penalty shootout.

Mbappe He was the only player from a nationality other than Argentina to receive an award for individual achievement. Martinez won the rest of the awards as the best goalkeeper (Golden Glove), Enzo Fernandez as the best young player, and Lionel Messi with the Golden Ball.

See also  Ómicron: What are the symptoms of a new alternative to Covid-19?

Once the game is over, all players Argentina They started celebrating on the grounds of Lusail Stadium with their families as they were chosen France They retreated to the dressing rooms.

Argentina He achieved his third world title by winning France In a penalty shootout (4-2) after extra time it ended in a 3-3 draw and South America returned the world scepter, which has not been the same since Brazil’s victory over Germany in the decisive match of South Korea / Japan 2002.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Spain calls AMLO’s criticism of King Felipe VI “incomprehensible”

December 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

The Public Prosecutor’s Office requested 15 years in prison and the removal of former President Martin Vizcarra over corruption allegations.

December 18, 2022 Phyllis Ward
3 min read

The influencer is asking his followers to help pay off debts with the Treasury Department

December 17, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

3 min read

Tips for developing good habits and improving the vet’s well-being

December 19, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Lionel Messi and the emotional embrace with his mother after winning the Qatar World Cup 2022

December 19, 2022 Cassandra Curtis
2 min read

mbappe and infantino whistles; Argentina made a corridor for France

December 19, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Check your horoscope for today: Monday, December 19, 2022

December 19, 2022 Lane Skeldon