mbappe and infantino whistles; Argentina made a corridor for France

There were whistles to the FIFA President, Gianni Infantinoand a star FranceAnd the Kylian Mbappewhen they climbed onto the podium, during the trophy handing ceremony, V.I ultimate affiliate Qatar World Cup 2022.

Just as the local voice announced Infantino, the fans in Lucille Stadium began whistling. The same situation happened in the match for third place when he was president of the federation FIFA He appeared to present his medal to the Croatian team.

straight ahead Kylian Mbappe majority of followers Argentinaat the time when the French footballer climbed to the podium to receive the trophy for the league’s top scorer World Cup 2022.

Despite this, the Frenchman raised his hands in triumph, having scored three goals in ultimate against Argentina And he ends up as one of the characters in World Cup 2022.

By the time the team France He was up to receive a second-place medal, team from Argentina He decided to create a corridor for those led by Didier Deschamps. All the players of the team, led by Lionel Messi, paid tribute to the Europeans, who fought for the title right up to the penalty shootout.

Mbappe scored three goals, but France lost on penalties to Argentina. Getty Images

Mbappe He was the only player from a nationality other than Argentina to receive an award for individual achievement. Martinez won the rest of the awards as the best goalkeeper (Golden Glove), Enzo Fernandez as the best young player, and Lionel Messi with the Golden Ball.

Once the game is over, all players Argentina They started celebrating on the grounds of Lusail Stadium with their families as they were chosen France They retreated to the dressing rooms.

Argentina He achieved his third world title by winning France In a penalty shootout (4-2) after extra time it ended in a 3-3 draw and South America returned the world scepter, which has not been the same since Brazil’s victory over Germany in the decisive match of South Korea / Japan 2002.