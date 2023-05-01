May flight schedule

This week, the authorities of the “Juan Gualberto Gómez” International Airport in Varadero announced, this week, the flight schedule to and from that air terminal in May 2023, which has just begun.

So far these have been the journeys shared by their social networks. We inform below.

According to this report, Canadian tourists will continue to flow into the island’s main resort, with AIR CANADA connections. Thursdays from Varadero to Toronto, Saturdays from Varadero to Montreal and Sundays from Varadero to Toronto. Flights from Russia will also continue on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays to Sheremetyevo.

Commercial flights from the US will continue with American Airlines, with daily flights from Miami to Varadero and vice versa. There are certainly more charter flights, but so far they have not been published on the channels of the aforementioned airport.

More flights coming from Varadero

Communications from Europe still predominate at the aforementioned polar air terminal of Varadero. There is the case of the German company Cóndor, which flies on Tuesdays and Fridays from Varadero to Frankfurt. TUI BELGIUM will continue to operate from Varadero, every Wednesday and Sunday to Cancun – Brussels.

TUI will also continue to operate at the following frequencies during the month of May: Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport (Varadero). Thursday from Varadero to Cancun – Amsterdam. And from England on Mondays and Thursdays from Varadero to Manchester. We remind you that even this week TUI offers discounts of up to 7% on its flights to Cuba.

As of dawn on May 1, these are the communications posted on the Telegram channel of the aforementioned airport, but we will continue to update because they, those responsible for the information, do so. In the past month, there have been more than a dozen contacts with Varadero, and in May they are sure to remain so.