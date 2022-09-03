match! Real Madrid – Betis, a direct duel to lead the Spanish League

2022-09-02
The Real Madrid and the Pettisthe only two teams to win their matches in the first three days of La LigaThey faced each other in duel style on Saturday (8:15 a.m.) on the fourth day of the tournament.
The stage will be the stadium Santiago Bernabeustill under construction but returned by the white team, who played their first three league matches as a visitor, exiting victorious from the stadiums of Almeria, Celta de Vigo and Espanyol.
Watch: Spain league standings table
On the night of Sunday to Monday, the new turf was laid and so Betis will be the first team to have the honor of opening in the current Spanish and European champions’ stand.
for him Real MadridThis match against Betis is the last before they begin, on Tuesday of next week, their defense of the Champions League title, against Celtic in Glasgow.
On Saturday, FC Barcelona will also face the other big team from the Andalusian capital Seville as a visitor at Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.
also: The brutal 11 of Barcelona Xavi with recent signings and that he could win it all in this 2022-23 season
Barcelona has 7 points at the start of the league, and after stumbling in the first round with a goalless draw against Rayo Vallecano, it seems that it has found the right path. He came from thrashing Valladolid 4-0, with a double from his new star, Pole Robert Lewandowski.
Seville, on the other hand, is currently a disappointment among the Spanish championship greats, with just one point out of nine.
The third major duel of the weekend in Spain will be Atletico Madrid’s visit to Real Sociedad. The two teams have 6 points after the first three matches, thus they are three units behind the leaders Real Madrid.
possible eleven
Real Madrid: Courtois. Carvajal / Lucas Vazquez, Militao, Alaba, Mindy / Rudiger; Chwamini, Kroos, Modric; Fede Valverde, Vinicius and Benzema.
Pettis: Roy Silva ; Roybal/Saballi, Louis-Philippe, Edgar, Alex Moreno; Gedo, saved; Canals, Vikerem, Juanmi; Borja Iglesias.
