match! Real Madrid – Betis, a direct duel to lead the Spanish League

2022-09-02

The Real Madrid and the Pettisthe only two teams to win their matches in the first three days of La LigaThey faced each other in duel style on Saturday (8:15 a.m.) on the fourth day of the tournament.

The stage will be the stadium Santiago Bernabeustill under construction but returned by the white team, who played their first three league matches as a visitor, exiting victorious from the stadiums of Almeria, Celta de Vigo and Espanyol.

On the night of Sunday to Monday, the new turf was laid and so Betis will be the first team to have the honor of opening in the current Spanish and European champions’ stand.

for him Real MadridThis match against Betis is the last before they begin, on Tuesday of next week, their defense of the Champions League title, against Celtic in Glasgow.