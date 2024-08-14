Mars and Jupiter: How to See the Planets Close Together Before Dawn

Image source, NASA/ESA Photo caption, Mars and Jupiter will be very close to each other, even though they are more than 500 million miles apart.

August 13, 2024

Waking up before dawn on Wednesday will be a big bonus for stargazers.

Two hours before sunrise, the orbits of Mars and Jupiter These planets will take you to Unique approach From the perspective of the Earth.

They will appear so close that if you extended your arm towards them, they would be smaller than the size of your pinky finger.

Although it happens quite often, about three years on average, the Mars-Jupiter conjunction will be a unique sight this decade.

This phenomenon is known as Planetary conjunction. NASA notes that “they will be separated by just a third of a degree, less than the width of the full moon.”

NASA has provided some recommendations for watching this show.

How do we see them?

This display will be visible from America, Europe and Africa, The closest approximation will be given. A few hours before dawn on August 14th.

On the horizon will be Mars and Jupiter in the constellation Taurus. For a better view, you should look A place without buildings or trees and facing east.where the sun rises.

Given its size, the gas giant is 20 times brighter than Mars, so it is easy to spot first.

In fact, the distance between the two is more than 570 million kilometers. But the alignment of Earth with the orbits of these neighboring planets makes them appear very close.

NASA explains: “During August, the red planet, Mars, passes quickly in front of the largest planet in our solar system, Jupiter, in the early morning sky.”

But on Wednesday, August 14, the conjunction will occur. After, Both planets will move further and further away.which is still good to keep an eye on.

Another reward will be given to those who follow these events. August 27When the Moon in its waxing phase joins Mars and Jupiter in the “Captivating trio formation in the morning sky“,” NASA explains.

Although this happens from time to time, the greatest conjunction between Mars and Jupiter in recent years occurred in 1761. In that year They looked like one star., very bright.

To see them like this again, it will take a few more centuries until the year 2348.