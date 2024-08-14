August 15, 2024

Mars and Jupiter: How to See the Planets Close Together Before Dawn

Roger Rehbein August 14, 2024

Image source, NASA/ESA

Photo caption, Mars and Jupiter will be very close to each other, even though they are more than 500 million miles apart.

Waking up before dawn on Wednesday will be a big bonus for stargazers.

Two hours before sunrise, the orbits of Mars and Jupiter These planets will take you to Unique approach From the perspective of the Earth.

They will appear so close that if you extended your arm towards them, they would be smaller than the size of your pinky finger.

Although it happens quite often, about three years on average, the Mars-Jupiter conjunction will be a unique sight this decade.

