Mark Zuckerberg responds to metaverse memes with a redesign

Facebook is testing a new feature to create multiple profiles 0:47

(CNN) – Mark Zuckerberg, responding to a torrent of memes mocking the graphics of the latest meta project, listen to his critics and change his self-image.

Zuckerberg unveiled Horizon Worlds, a virtual reality social app, earlier this week in France and Spain, sharing a somewhat flat digital avatar and a goof in front of a moving Eiffel Tower and Sagrada Familia.

The Internet immediately jumped, mocking what many users saw as (hopefully) raw graphics for a startup that Meta spent At least 10 billion dollars in the last year.

Kevin Rose, a New York Times tech columnist on Twitter, compared the charts to “Worse than wii 2008Slate used the term “buttcheeks.” Twitter was less generous: “Ugly to mind” and “an international laughingstock.” Many compared it to the drawings of the early 90s, noting how lifeless and childish the selfie looked. Zuckerberg quickly earned the nickname “dead”.

Well, Zuckerberg has clearly seen the memes, as he announced on Friday that major updates are coming, along with new avatar graphics. On Facebook and Instagram, Zuckerberg posted a photo of his more advanced avatar.

“I know the photo I posted earlier this week was very basic – it was taken really quickly to celebrate the launch,” Zuckerberg’s books In the caption, adding that the graphics in Horizon are “capable of achieving more” and that they are “improving very fast”.

Zuckerberg added that he would share more details at Connect, the company’s annual conference, which took place in October last year.

Facebook plans to spend at least $10 billion in 2021 on Facebook Reality Labs, allocating significant resources to virtual and augmented reality products and services in last year’s third-quarter results.

Horizon Worlds, from Meta for Quest, is now available in the US, Canada and the UK.