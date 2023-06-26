Marjorie Ramirez Show The Reality Of Motherhood – Metro Puerto Rico

Since the birth of Fabian Andre, journalist Marjorie Ramirez has shared various moments with her son.

This Sunday, the journalist decided to publish a publication showing the reality of motherhood.

“Who said it was easy? I have dark circles, I almost don’t sleep but losing sleep doesn’t matter to you!!!! I love you Fabian Andre!!!!”, the journalist tweeted.

In the post, friends and colleagues in the media left comments praising her and her son.

“How wonderful! Congratulations. Enjoy this beautiful process of motherhood very much. Hug”, commented journalist Yesenia Torres Figueroa.

“Fabian Andre is handsome 😍😍,” said cheerleader Yvonne Orsini.

For his part, journalist Elwood Cruz said: “What a beautiful picture. You look in love … “

Likewise, dozens of his followers made sweet comments for the mom.

Marjorie Ramirez takes her baby to see the Telenoticias newsroom

journalist, Marjorie RamirezHe took his son to visit last week Fabian Andre To write Telenews (Telemundo).

Fabian Andre He was greeted by his mother’s colleagues, who were very excited about his arrival.

“Fabian Andre’s first visit to the Telenoticias newsroom. Lovely, lovable baby.” Read the message he posted TV news.

At the end of May, the reporter had announced the birth of her newborn through her Facebook account.

The baby reportedly weighed six pounds, 12 ounces and was 19 1/2 inches long.

And the reporter announced in December last year that she would be a mother for the first time. Marjorie and her husband, Eduardo Gonzalez, were already expected to have a baby in May 2023.