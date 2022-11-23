November 24, 2022

Maribelle: "So I put makeup on to sleep"

Lane Skeldon November 23, 2022 2 min read

Businesswoman Maribelle Rivera has always shown an interest in everything related to enhancing beauty and feminine features.

With this motive in mind, she presents the “Maripily de Roman Color” makeup palette inspired by her personality. The earthy color product, which worked in partnership with the famous beauty house, shows off the colors Ponsina used to wear as a teenager.

“You know Maribelli is multifaceted,” she said during today’s press conference at Mojitos, at the Caribe Hilton, in San Juan, where she arrived with fiancé Jose Javier Carrasquillo.

“This palette is in matte colors, and it’s basically the one I use.”

The businesswoman highlighted that the built-in product, which includes a mirror, is “designed for most skin types.”

He, in turn, stated that the palette is not tested on animals, provides long-wearing coverage with a smooth finish, and is paraben-free.

I had this project long before the pandemic hit. I delayed him because of everything we’ve been through,” he said, but understood that “the time to release it is now.”

The model also emphasized the importance of showing a made-up face, away from any state of mind.

“A woman should always have good makeup,” she said categorically. Looking at her lover, she said: “So that I put on makeup to sleep, right dad?”

Throughout the year, Maribelle revealed plans to launch a makeup palette, so the launch adds up to a “year of accomplishments.” He also revealed that he envisions launching products such as lip glosses, pencils, and more shades in seasonal colours.

The makeup palette retails for $39, but as a promotion this Friday and Cyber ​​Monday, it’s selling for $29.99 with free shipping.

“Maripily de Romam Color” is available through Amazon, pompisstores.com, romancolorcosmetics.com, and Pompis stores.

