October 9, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Maria "Maeta" Melendez was hospitalized at the Medical Center

Maria “Maeta” Melendez was hospitalized at the Medical Center

Phyllis Ward October 9, 2022 2 min read

Former Mayor of Ponce Maria “Maeta” Melendez Altieri is the hospital in Rio Piedras Medical CenterSources confirmed new day.

This newspaper learned that the new progress In sensitive condition due to apparent renal failure.

After the news was published, many officials and political figures exchanged good wishes for the former mayor, including the governor Peter PierluisiWorld Health Organization He wished a speedy recovery to those he described as his friend, through a message on his social networking sites.

“We ask God to cover her health and always accompany her,” the president added.

Meanwhile, Congressional delegate Roberto Lifranc Fortunio dedicated a few words to his clergyman. “(Maita Melendez) is a great indefatigable fighter, I send my prayers to God that you recover soon. She is a great fellow in the congressional delegation and I am so fortunate to call my friend. I am coming to you, Leona!”

“Many prayers for our dear former Mayor of Ponce and current delegate to Congress, mayita_melendez, who has been hospitalized in a state of care at the Medical Center. God is our outstanding doctor and extends his full hand to his recovery.” New Progressive Party (PNP) House of Representatives, Carlos “Johnny” Mendes.

The mayor of Luisa, Julia Nazario, was among those who expressed herself, saying: “I pray for the health of my dear friend mayita_melendez, the former mayor of Ponce. I trust that everything will be fine now. Health and peace.”

See also  The Peruvian Ministry of Justice will review the prosecutor's request for Keiko Fujimori's prison sentence

Melendez Altieri is currently serving as a congressional delegate in the US House of Representatives, having been elected in a special election on May 16, 2021.

Prior to her election as a delegate, she served as the municipal executive of the Pearl of the South for three four-year terms until the last election, when she was defeated by Luis Irisari Papon, of the People’s Democratic Party.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

Hurricane Julia should make landfall in Nicaragua in the next few hours – NBC 7 Miami (51)

October 9, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Flights to Nicaragua from Cuba? here every october

October 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

With this mobile application you can locate buses in Havana

October 8, 2022 Phyllis Ward

You may have missed

2 min read

What is the average salary of an undocumented Latino in America? International | news

October 9, 2022 Winston Hale
5 min read

The inaccurate Recoletas UBU Burgos is located in the successful Real Ciencias

October 9, 2022 Zera Pearson
2 min read

Maria “Maeta” Melendez was hospitalized at the Medical Center

October 9, 2022 Phyllis Ward
2 min read

Gioia de Nola, Harper HR Sent Phillies to SDLN

October 9, 2022 Cassandra Curtis