Maria “Maeta” Melendez was hospitalized at the Medical Center

Former Mayor of Ponce Maria “Maeta” Melendez Altieri is the hospital in Rio Piedras Medical CenterSources confirmed new day.

This newspaper learned that the new progress In sensitive condition due to apparent renal failure.

After the news was published, many officials and political figures exchanged good wishes for the former mayor, including the governor Peter PierluisiWorld Health Organization He wished a speedy recovery to those he described as his friend, through a message on his social networking sites.

“We ask God to cover her health and always accompany her,” the president added.

Meanwhile, Congressional delegate Roberto Lifranc Fortunio dedicated a few words to his clergyman. “(Maita Melendez) is a great indefatigable fighter, I send my prayers to God that you recover soon. She is a great fellow in the congressional delegation and I am so fortunate to call my friend. I am coming to you, Leona!”

“Many prayers for our dear former Mayor of Ponce and current delegate to Congress, mayita_melendez, who has been hospitalized in a state of care at the Medical Center. God is our outstanding doctor and extends his full hand to his recovery.” New Progressive Party (PNP) House of Representatives, Carlos “Johnny” Mendes.

The mayor of Luisa, Julia Nazario, was among those who expressed herself, saying: “I pray for the health of my dear friend mayita_melendez, the former mayor of Ponce. I trust that everything will be fine now. Health and peace.”

Melendez Altieri is currently serving as a congressional delegate in the US House of Representatives, having been elected in a special election on May 16, 2021.

Prior to her election as a delegate, she served as the municipal executive of the Pearl of the South for three four-year terms until the last election, when she was defeated by Luis Irisari Papon, of the People’s Democratic Party.