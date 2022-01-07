Maria Chacon heats up Instagram showing off an amazing body with a bikini that barely covers the most intimate person

Maria Chacon He continues to impress over 994K fans on Instagram thanks to his graceful and daring personality that he exudes when posing in front of the camera.

On this occasion, the Mexican actress did her own thing and took the opportunity to show off that seductive body that maintains its perfect shape at the age of 30, through four postcards in which she appears. Sheathed in a bikini that barely covers the most intimate parts of her anatomy Because of the small size of the dress in the thigh area.

“Little Tropical Monkey 🐒🌴”, wrote in the photos, which elicited hundreds of compliments and more than 186 thousand “likes”.

“You are the most beautiful thing I have seen since I met you on the TV series “Code fame” and “Alegrijes y rebujos”!!❤️ “, “Something beautiful” and “Amazing body” are some of the comments left to the young woman.

(Swipe to see all postcards)

Maria Chacon usually uses all kinds of hot swimsuits Which undoubtedly loves him so that his qualities are worthy of admiration.

Here we leave you some of whom this beauty stole their breath several times in the popular social network.

You may also like:

Britney Spears completely undresses on Instagram and poses for the camera

Roberto Palazuelos threatens to sue journalist Lydia Cacho for defamation and slander

Cardi B says her baby has only been talking for four months