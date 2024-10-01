October 2, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Maria Celeste rebukes Raul de Molina for ‘cruel fans’

Maria Celeste rebukes Raul de Molina for ‘cruel fans’

Lane Skeldon October 1, 2024 2 min read

Raoul claimed to be a big fan of the activity that many classify as “abuse” and Marie did not hesitate to send him a strong message. Is your friendship over?

Everyone knows the great friendship between María Celeste Ararras and Raúl de Molina. Largely because they themselves profess and take pride in the love they have for each other. But this did not prevent Mary from scolding her friend for a situation she did not agree with.

The reason for the dispute between friends is that De Molina bragged on his Instagram account about his love for bullfighting, a sport that many classify as animal abuse. But Cuban defends him.

Read: Bezrab steals sighs after he was caught without his hat and sunglasses

The Cuban has been sharing the screen on his entertainment program with Lily Estefan since 1998. Photo: Agence France-Presse

On his recent trip to Spain, the “El gordo y la flaca” presenter took the opportunity to attend an event by bullfighter Enrique Ponce. “Last night, the maestro #enriqueponcetorero @enriqueponce_cf retired from the rings and this photo and many others were taken after he cut off two ears and left via the Puerta Grande in Madrid. A friend of @luismiguel who in other times and before breaking their friendship would not have missed him,” was the message accompanying the powerful images.

Anticipating the criticism, Raul added: “Those who criticize me, I accept that, but it was a historic moment that I could not miss, and I flew from Miami to #Madrid to be present.”

Read also: Grupo Menudo linked to the Menéndez brothers for a shocking reason

Maria Celeste Ararras
Image: An image of an illustrative, non-commercial nature / https://www.instagram.com/p/CnzAsDSuZWW/

In the pictures you can see the matador with bull ears, which Maria Celeste could not tolerate. “He cut off two ears! What cruelty… a historic moment of horror… bullfighting is abuse… he will be the master of evil.”

See also  Moa Rivera throws down the "Old Lady" salsero

Mary also reminded the broadcaster, saying: “You know that I adore you, but we do not agree on this.”

Netizens expressed their support and solidarity with Arrarás’ position. However, despite the barrage of criticism, Raul de Molina remained silent.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

Frank Fritz, of the reality show American Pickers, has died television
3 min read

Frank Fritz, of the reality show American Pickers, has died television

October 2, 2024 Lane Skeldon
WWE Raw Report 9/30 – Seth Rollins Returns – WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW News and Results – PRWrestling
2 min read

WWE Raw Report 9/30 – Seth Rollins Returns – WWE Raw, Smackdown, NXT, AEW News and Results – PRWrestling

October 1, 2024 Lane Skeldon
Mia, Alejandro Fernandez’s little granddaughter, undergoes surgery: “My fight”
3 min read

Mia, Alejandro Fernandez’s little granddaughter, undergoes surgery: “My fight”

October 1, 2024 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

Jose Iglesias equalizes a five-goal rally in New York (+Video)
2 min read

Jose Iglesias equalizes a five-goal rally in New York (+Video)

October 2, 2024 Cassandra Curtis
Cuban actress Diana Rosa Suarez has recovered from a heart attack
2 min read

Cuban actress Diana Rosa Suarez has recovered from a heart attack

October 2, 2024 Winston Hale
These $100 banknotes are not accepted in banks and ATMs for an important reason
2 min read

These $100 banknotes are not accepted in banks and ATMs for an important reason

October 2, 2024 Zera Pearson
Frank Fritz, of the reality show American Pickers, has died television
3 min read

Frank Fritz, of the reality show American Pickers, has died television

October 2, 2024 Lane Skeldon