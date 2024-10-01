Maria Celeste rebukes Raul de Molina for ‘cruel fans’

Raoul claimed to be a big fan of the activity that many classify as “abuse” and Marie did not hesitate to send him a strong message. Is your friendship over?

Everyone knows the great friendship between María Celeste Ararras and Raúl de Molina. Largely because they themselves profess and take pride in the love they have for each other. But this did not prevent Mary from scolding her friend for a situation she did not agree with.

The reason for the dispute between friends is that De Molina bragged on his Instagram account about his love for bullfighting, a sport that many classify as animal abuse. But Cuban defends him.

The Cuban has been sharing the screen on his entertainment program with Lily Estefan since 1998. Photo: Agence France-Presse

On his recent trip to Spain, the “El gordo y la flaca” presenter took the opportunity to attend an event by bullfighter Enrique Ponce. “Last night, the maestro #enriqueponcetorero @enriqueponce_cf retired from the rings and this photo and many others were taken after he cut off two ears and left via the Puerta Grande in Madrid. A friend of @luismiguel who in other times and before breaking their friendship would not have missed him,” was the message accompanying the powerful images.

Anticipating the criticism, Raul added: “Those who criticize me, I accept that, but it was a historic moment that I could not miss, and I flew from Miami to #Madrid to be present.”

In the pictures you can see the matador with bull ears, which Maria Celeste could not tolerate. “He cut off two ears! What cruelty… a historic moment of horror… bullfighting is abuse… he will be the master of evil.”

Mary also reminded the broadcaster, saying: “You know that I adore you, but we do not agree on this.”

Netizens expressed their support and solidarity with Arrarás’ position. However, despite the barrage of criticism, Raul de Molina remained silent.