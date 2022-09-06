Marcelo welcomed more than 20,000 Olympiacos fans after his signature

More than 20,000 Olympiacos fans flocked to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium in Athens to watch and welcome Brazil international winger Marcelo.

Fans of the biggest team in Greece You can’t miss the 34-year-old Brazilian’s presentation ceremony, which he agreed according to Greek media Olympiacos One-year contract, with the possibility of extension for another year.

Marcelo entered the field, accompanied by his son and wife, wearing the red and white shirt of the Athenian team No. 12, which immediately sparked enthusiasm in the Karaiskakis stands.

“I am very happy, my family is very happy to be here,” Marcelo told the fans. Olympiacoswho thanked him for the welcome they offered him.

“I want to start training now and be with the team now,” the Brazilian footballer added.

Olympiacos Last Friday, he surprised the football world by announcing his contract with Marcelo, who played for Real Madrid from 2006 until last season, when his contract expired.

Then the Greek club highlighted the acquisition of a “football legend” and a “star”.

The side has an impressive list of winners on its journey in Real MadridIt is a team with which it has won 25 titles: five Champions Leagues, six Leagues, four FIFA Club World Cups, three European Super Cups, two King’s Cups, and five Spanish Super Cups.

Marcelo, who scored 38 goals with Real Madrid, played 58 matches for the Brazilian national team, in two matches in the 2014 and 2018 World Cup.

Olympiacos They are the biggest team in Greece, and in the past ten years they have won the Greek League eight times and the Greek Cup three times, and have missed the Champions League group stage only three times.