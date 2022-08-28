Marc Anthony and his sensual dance with Nadia Ferreira in Paraguay

Marc Anthony and his future wife Nadia FerraraThey enjoy their stay in Paraguay. The couple were warmly received from the moment they arrived in the country, by both the people and the media, who followed closely all the steps taken by both of them.

Excited to show Mark a bit of the customs of his homeland, Nadia posted a video on Instagram in which she appears with her future husband, dance to the beat I travel.

Before the current media, Nadia was very happy I hope this visit will not be with Marc Anthony the last time. “I’m very happy. Hope this is the first of manyFerrera said.

The reason for this trip is to celebrate Miss Paraguay 2022. Which is that Nadia will hand the crown to the winner of the mentioned competition, which was in the World Cup finals last year.

Ben Affleck and J. Law’s wedding

Despite being one of the events of the year, Marc Anthony doesn’t seem to care much about his ex-wife’s wedding, Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck.

This is the singer was in miami on the sidewalk Very satisfied and a big smile. He would greet the Marina staff as they escorted him to his car to take him where he needed to go.