August 28, 2022

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Marc Anthony and his sensual dance with Nadia Ferreira in Paraguay

Marc Anthony and his sensual dance with Nadia Ferreira in Paraguay

Lane Skeldon August 28, 2022 2 min read

Marc Anthony and his future wife Nadia FerraraThey enjoy their stay in Paraguay. The couple were warmly received from the moment they arrived in the country, by both the people and the media, who followed closely all the steps taken by both of them.

Excited to show Mark a bit of the customs of his homeland, Nadia posted a video on Instagram in which she appears with her future husband, dance to the beat I travel.

Before the current media, Nadia was very happy I hope this visit will not be with Marc Anthony the last time. “I’m very happy. Hope this is the first of manyFerrera said.

The reason for this trip is to celebrate Miss Paraguay 2022. Which is that Nadia will hand the crown to the winner of the mentioned competition, which was in the World Cup finals last year.

Ben Affleck and J. Law’s wedding

Despite being one of the events of the year, Marc Anthony doesn’t seem to care much about his ex-wife’s wedding, Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck.

This is the singer was in miami on the sidewalk Very satisfied and a big smile. He would greet the Marina staff as they escorted him to his car to take him where he needed to go.

See also  Arad appears with his ex-wife and cheers her up!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Horoscope Saturday 27 August 2022: Mhoni Vidente reveals what the stars have in store for you

August 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira of Paraguay – Citizens

August 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon
3 min read

Sick and disfigured: After joining ‘VLA’ and losing 15 kilos, the actress returns to the unrecognizable ‘Hoy’.

August 27, 2022 Lane Skeldon

You may have missed

1 min read

Marc Anthony and his sensual dance with Nadia Ferreira in Paraguay

August 28, 2022 Lane Skeldon
2 min read

The US Secret Service has recovered millions in aid against Covid-19

August 27, 2022 Winston Hale
1 min read

Paid internships: an offer for students of biological sciences and information systems

August 27, 2022 Zera Pearson
3 min read

Liverpool vs. Bournemouth – Match Report – 27 August 2022

August 27, 2022 Cassandra Curtis