December 17, 2022

Marbete 2024 will be dedicated to the Campus of Medical Sciences – Telemundo Puerto Rico

Zera Pearson December 17, 2022 1 min read

The Minister of Transport and Public Works, Elaine Vélez-Vega, announced that the 2023 posters will be distributed before December 15th.

“We have a large stock of the 2023 Card, so this year drivers will not have problems purchasing it from authorized retail outlets. I urge those who have not yet purchased, who renewed in December, to get it before the 31st of this month. As of January 1, 2023, no Marks that expire in December can only be purchased at collection offices of the Treasury Department.

In addition, it announced the start of distribution of the new mark for motor vehicles 2024. This mark will be used from February 1, 2023 and valid until January 2024 with the commemorative design of the University of Puerto Rico Medical Sciences Park.

This first set of marks is already available for sale at Treasury collection offices, official inspection stations, banks and licensed co-operatives.

“Next year we are continuing the series of commemorative signs for the University of Puerto Rico and all of its campuses. We urge all drivers with vehicles two years or older to purchase them.

We remind you that the inspection must be carried out at the official inspection stations and after satisfactory completion of the inspection, you may obtain the card that authorizes you to pass on public roads in Puerto Rico.

