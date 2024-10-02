October 3, 2024

East Africa News Post

Complete News World

Map: Hurricane Kirk’s path live

Map: Hurricane Kirk’s path live

Winston Hale October 2, 2024 3 min read

Kirk was a Category 1 hurricane in the North Atlantic on Wednesday afternoon, he announced in his latest report. warning National Hurricane Center.

Cyclone Kirk had sustained winds of 145 kilometers per hour.

All times on the map are in Eastern Time.

Where is it going to rain?

A second serious hazard from hurricanes is flash flooding, which can occur both inland and far from the storm’s center. Even weak storms can produce heavy rainfall that can flood low-lying areas.

Kirk will be the 11th tropical storm to form in the Atlantic in 2024.

As of late May, the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted there will be between 17 and 25 named tropical cyclones this year, far above normal.

What does a hurricane look like from above?

Satellite images can help determine the strength, size and coordination of tropical cyclones. The stronger a hurricane becomes, the more likely it is to develop an eye in the center. When the eye is symmetrical, it usually means the hurricane hasn’t encountered anything to weaken it.

Satellite image of the storm.

Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office

This season follows a more active year, with 20 named tropical cyclones, including the initial storm that was later given the official name “Unnamed.” This is the eighth consecutive year that the average of 14 named hurricanes has been exceeded. Only one hurricane, Italia, made landfall in the United States.

See also  Zoo Miami welcomes its first crested quail chicks

In general, last season’s El Niño pattern suppressed hurricanes and reduced the number of tropical cyclones in a season. However, in 2023, warmer Atlantic Ocean temperatures mitigated the usual effect that El Niño has on hurricanes.

Warm ocean temperatures that intensified during last year’s hurricane season returned even warmer early this season, boosting forecasters’ confidence that there will be more tropical cyclones this year. Rising sea surface temperatures may strengthen hurricanes faster than usual.

To make matters worse, last year’s El Niño pattern is also waning, which will create more favorable conditions for tropical cyclones to form and intensify.

Hurricanes need a calm environment to develop, and in the Atlantic, a strong El Niño increases the change in wind speed and/or direction with height – disrupting the ability of a hurricane to form. In the absence of El Nino this year, the clouds are more likely to rise to the great heights needed to support powerful hurricanes.

Sources and References

Monitoring map Source: National Hurricane Center | Notes: Graph shows at least 5 percent probabilities. The forecast is for a maximum of five days, and that period begins three hours before the cyclone is expected to reach its final destination. There are no wind speed probability data north of 60.25 degrees north latitude.

Air arrival time table Sources: New York Times analysis of National Hurricane Center data (visit times); US Census Bureau and Natural Earth (geographical locations); Google (Time Zones) | Notes: Table shows forecast arrival times of damaging winds of 93 km/h or higher for specific cities. If damaging winds do arrive at a location, there is no more than a 10 percent chance that they will arrive before the time marked “Soon,” and no more than a 50 percent chance that they will arrive before the time marked “Soon.” Most likely.”

Radar map Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration via Iowa State University | Notes: These mosaics are created by combining the more than 130 individual radars that make up the NEXRAD network.

Storm surge map Source: National Hurricane Center | Notes: Actual flood prone areas may differ from the areas shown on this map. This map includes tides, but not flooding caused by tides or rain. The map also includes transitional zones that are often flooded during regular high tides.

Satellite map Source: National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Office | Notes: Images will be updated only between sunrise and sunset of the cyclone’s last location.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

The Archdiocese of San Antonio in the United States is asking for prayers for recovery
2 min read

The Archdiocese of San Antonio in the United States is asking for prayers for recovery

October 3, 2024 Winston Hale
Former Comptroller of Ecuador Carlos Polit Sentenced to 10 Years in Miami for Money Laundering
1 min read

Former Comptroller of Ecuador Carlos Polit Sentenced to 10 Years in Miami for Money Laundering

October 2, 2024 Winston Hale
Cuban actress Diana Rosa Suarez has recovered from a heart attack
2 min read

Cuban actress Diana Rosa Suarez has recovered from a heart attack

October 2, 2024 Winston Hale

You may have missed

3 min read

This is what Steve Jobs did to clear his head during a day at work at Apple

October 3, 2024 Roger Rehbein
They leave Yuchi Gomez detained in the prosecutor’s office
1 min read

They leave Yuchi Gomez detained in the prosecutor’s office

October 3, 2024 Phyllis Ward
The Archdiocese of San Antonio in the United States is asking for prayers for recovery
2 min read

The Archdiocese of San Antonio in the United States is asking for prayers for recovery

October 3, 2024 Winston Hale
Scientific clubs from La Pampa participated in a national meeting in Catamarca
2 min read

Scientific clubs from La Pampa participated in a national meeting in Catamarca

October 3, 2024 Zera Pearson