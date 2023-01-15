Mahony Vident predicts who will win the title of Miss Universe 2023

On January 11, preliminaries were held, in which the 16 finalists were revealed.

Mahony Sir He gave his predictions regarding the competition Miss Universe 2023 And revealed who will take the crown.

This Saturday Jan 14th You will know, finally, who will be the new beauty queen of the pageant Miss Universe 2023.

Also, according to the Mexican co-seer, Irma Mirandawill remain as one of the finalists of the famous competition.

On the other hand, there have already been some pre-shows for the beauty contest, where the participants decked out the catwalk in model outfits, gala dresses and bathing suits.

In this sense, the potential finalists have already begun, and the winner of the 2023 competition will appear on Saturday.

Sending primaries for January 11th 16 finalists revealedAmong them are representatives of states: Colombia, Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Dominican Republic, United States, Mexico, Philippines, Thailand and Australia.

On the other hand, according to Mahony Vident’s predictions, the crown will remain in Latin Americabecause according to the snake, the Latin American participants are more likely to retain the Miss Universe 2023 crown.

In her predictions, the seer highlighted my representatives Colombia, Puerto Rico, Ecuador, and Mexico.

At the earliest Irma Miranda, Mahoney Sir He indicated that there could be a pleasant surprise and even, Can keep the pageant crown.

Therefore, if Mahoney’s predictions come true, Miranda, 26, will be the fourth Miss Universe Of Mexican descent, the winner of the most important beauty contest on the planet.

Previous winners of the competition are: Andrea Meza, Jimena Navarrete, and Lupita Jones.

Irma Cristina Miranda Valenzuela was born on August 15, 1996, in Sonora. He studied Business Administration degree at Sonora Technological Institute.

She is a folk ballerina, immigrant rights activist, and also performs as a troupe Televisa Sports announcer.