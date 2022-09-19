Magnitude 7.6 earthquake strikes southwestern Mexico

A 7.5 earthquake shakes Mexico again on September 19 5:41

(CNN Spanish) – A 7.6-magnitude earthquake shook Mexico on Monday, according to reports from the United States Geological Survey (USGS, for its English acronym).

The epicenter was located at a depth of 10 kilometers and the epicenter was located 42 kilometers northwest of La Placita de Morelos, Michoacan.

Mexico City also felt the earthquake strongly.

National Seismological Monitoring in Mexico I scored it with a power of 7.4.

The USGS had initially recorded the movement at 7.5.

The Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami warning of dangerous waves to hit Mexico immediately, CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller reports.

It is the anniversary of two earthquakes that hit Mexico City and other locations hard in 1985 and 2017.

Prior to Monday, there was a national earthquake drill, which included activating the seismic warning system in the country’s capital, as part of the exercise only. Then the movement happened, just as it did in 2017.

One dead in Colima after a fence fell

After the earthquake was recorded on Monday, Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Jose Rafael Ojeda Duran, the Secretary of the Navy, told him that someone had lost his life in a shopping center in Manzanillo, Colima, after a fence fell.

What did the authorities say about the earthquake?

In 2017, shortly after noon, Morelos, Puebla, Mexico City, State of Mexico, Guerrero and Oaxaca felt an earthquake. 7.1 degree volume. It happened after another very intense earthquake was recorded in the same month, on September 7, with a magnitude of 8.1. And in 1985, one of the most destructive earthquakes occurred in Mexico, killing about 10 thousand people.

The Prime Minister of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, said on her Twitter account that so far no damage has been reported in the country’s capital, and she mentioned that five condors are circling the city’s streets. Mexico City’s Citizens Security Secretary Omar Garcia Harfoch said that so far there has been no “relevant damage”.

No damages or related news at this time. We will continue to report from @C5_CDMX With the Cabinet headed by Tweet embed – Omar Garcia Harfouch (OHarfuch) September 19, 2022

The President of Mexico, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, presented the preliminary national seismic report from the courtyard of the National Palace and said: “We wish with all our hearts that nothing dangerous happens.”

First earthquake report pic.twitter.com/tanl3ILVZV – Andres Manuel (@lopezobrador_) September 19, 2022

The Michoacan government said on its Twitter account that emergency protocols had been activated after the 7.5-magnitude earthquake, according to the USGS, whose epicenter is 42 kilometers northwest of La Placita de Morelos, Michoacan. “We ask you to remain calm,” the government wrote.

⚠️ | Emergency protocols have been activated due to the earthquake recorded this afternoon in Michoacan. Tweet embed Stay alert. We ask you to remain calm. Government of Michoacan (GobMichoacan) September 19, 2022

The Governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murad, reported on his Twitter account that civil protection protocols had been activated and that, to date, no damages had been reported in the state. Murad wrote: “#earthquake is realized and the alarm is activated in #Oaxaca, we continue to activate CEPCO_GobOax civil protection protocols.”